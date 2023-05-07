Three reasons Cork hurlers salvaged a draw against Tipperary

RESILIENCE

The charge has often been levelled at Cork in the recent past that they aren’t able to respond when the chips are down, but coming from five points down to salvage a draw is a strong riposte.

Twice in the second half, Cork drew level only for Tipperary to reply with a goal.

It could have been deflating but instead the disappointment was brushed aside. Even after Brian Hayes’s goal, Séamus Callanan could have won it for Tipp but Patrick Collins ensured he didn’t.

COMPOSURE

Hand in hand with that resilience was the cool-headed way Cork plotted their way back. Often, game-salvaging goals are the result of Hail Mary deliveries in the hope of latching on to the break in the goalmouth but Cork’s third and fourth goals, scored by Darragh Fitzgibbon and Brian Hayes respectively, were products of well-crafted moves where players trusted their team-mates.

It would have been easy for Conor Lehane or Shane Kingston to shoot from a tight angle in each instance but instead they made the better choice for the team by playing across goal for an easy finish.

BENCH IMPACT

Of Cork’s total of 4-19, they mined 1-5 of that from players introduced from the bench – three points from Shane Kingston, including the equaliser, Brian Hayes’s goal and a point each from Conor Lehane and Tim O’Mahony. In addition, Lehane and Kingston provided goal assists.

Having firepower in reserve will be key if Cork are to have a long campaign.