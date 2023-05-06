Cork v Waterford All-Ireland minor camogie preview: Déise aiming to win first title

SUNDAY: Electric Ireland Minor A All-Ireland final: Cork v Waterford, Nowlan Park, 4.30pm.

CORK are chasing their fourth All-Ireland minor title in six seasons have enjoyed huge success in the grade after taking the county’s first title since the grade went to U18 in 2018.

On Sunday, provincial rivals Waterford provide the opposition as they will bid to create their own bit of history and win their first title.

Cork had to battle to the finish to shake off a determined Galway in their semi-final outing before emerging with two points to spare after a testing contest.

Waterford overcame Kilkenny despite being reduced to 14 players just before the interval where they took a six-point lead to the dressing room.

In the second half they played with huge determination as they overcame a Kilkenny side they had lost out to in the group series.

Waterford have already overcome Cork in the round robin series as they recorded a 3-9 to 2-6 victory they were full value for, they lost out to Galway but with wins over Dublin, Kilkenny and Tipperary they made it to the semi-final.

Cork having defeated Dublin in round one but were brought back to the ground by losing to Waterford. They rallied to record a valuable draw against Kilkenny, going on to overcome Tipperary and Galway they did enough to make it to the last four.

Waterford will go into this final with huge confidence, with their senior sides having knocked Cork out of the Munster championship last weekend there is a huge buzz in the county and the hard work at all levels is paying off.

STEADY

For many, they might be the surprise team in this All-Ireland final but steadily they have been working towards this and realistically it comes as no shock to see them there.

Last year they reached the semi-final losing out to Cork by a point and with Mark English at the helm for his first season with the minor team he took over a group that has progressed through the underage ranks together. The huge bond that exists could be seen in their crucial outing against Tipperary.

When they were trailing by eight points midway through the first half they made some changes and began to work as they battled to get the win they needed to stay in contention.

Whilst Waterford are chasing their first title they will no doubt feel the pressure that will come with bidding to make history, equally so no doubt Cork will be conscious as they strive to make it back-to-back titles and reverse the result of the last meeting between the sides.

Waterford have excellent players in Laoise Forrest, Jane Kirwan, Hannah McGrath, Bevin Bowdern, Eimear O’Neill and Maggie Gostl.

Cork have a lot of experience in their line out with Maedhbh de Burca, Eimear Duignan, Millie Condon and Ciara Morrison amongst the 10 remaining from last season’s successful campaign.

Ciara Morrisson with possession against Galway. Picture: Larry Cummins

As the championship has progressed Cork have improved with every game. Niamh MacNabola, Amy Sheppard, twins Caoimhe and Emily O’Donoghue and captain Sinead Hurley have all played their part as a final spot was secured.

Waterford will make a huge bid to create history but Cork will not give their title up easily.