Linda Mellerick on camogie: Cork players must show more drive to turn the tide

CORK should be preparing for a Tipperary Munster semi-final showdown in Páirc Uí Chaoimh today ahead of the hurling clash between the same counties.

Instead, we are forced to look on as Waterford take our place after what must be said was a very poor defeat on home soil last Sunday.

I say a very poor defeat, not out of disrespect to Waterford because I said last week that they are a fine side, riding the momentum wave after their Division 1B league victory and running Cork close in the All-Ireland semi-final last year. They are a team with a very talented forward division and a hard-working defence and midfield.

And that’s why the loss was poor. We didn’t give a hard-working performance. You can take the defeats when you give it your all. We’ve lost cracking All-Ireland finals recently and while bitter to take, you lick your wounds and then lift your head again.

No such licking the wounds this time, only a long hard look in the mirror. I know management takes the flak when things go wrong but to me this issue is player-related. Where is the leadership and spirit gone?

The casual approach by many on the field looks uninterested. To watch players slow down as they approach the ball and have it snatched from under their noses, to watch players give up the chase or to watch players casually take points in the dying minutes when a goal chance is on and needed speaks volumes to me about a lack of desire.

Where is the pride? Players have never been so well looked after.

Yes, Cork have injuries, Katrina Mackey being their most prominent after suffering a punctured lung in the first-round league game against Dublin. She is back training this week and is badly needed. Katrina’s work-rate is top-drawer and she also has a killer instinct for goal.

POOR RETURN

Our midfield and forward return last weekend was very poor. The wides, and the goal opportunities that have gone a-begging in the last two games, just won’t cut it, in addition to trying to take the ball too near to goal before popping it.

Galway had significant injuries too as well as a large rotation of players for their league win.

I know Cork’s management have been trying to compensate for their injuries and lack of penetration by toying with Laura Hayes and Saoirse McCarthy at midfield, but both players need to flank Laura Treacy and go back to the formidable attacking half-back line that they were. They were Cork’s launchpad last year and are hard to stop, even though Kilkenny closed their running down somewhat in the final.

You have to hand it to Beth Carton. What a player she has been for Waterford over the years and still only in her mid-20s. She stands up when the odds are stacked against her and that’s what it takes. Ten points last Sunday, three from play. Four from Abby Flynn and a goal by Niamh Rockett sealed the deal.

What now for Cork? Can they turn it around?

Emma Murphy fires over a point from play. Picture: Larry Cummins

It will be some turnaround if they can. Are they hurting enough after last Sunday?

Based on their performance they didn’t seem to be carrying any hurt from their league final defeat.

That was the time to lay down a marker, with an impressive display. The All-Ireland championship kicks off on the weekend of June 3, four weeks away. It doesn’t get any tougher than an away opener to Galway.

After that Cork have a home game to Down and are away to Clare. There are three groups, with Cork in group 1. As in previous years, six teams will qualify for the knockout stages of the championship, two from each group. Two of the three group winners will advance directly to the semi-finals, with the remaining top-placed county joining the other three second-placed teams in the quarter-finals. The Cork versus Galway game will determine our semi- or quarter-final spot.

The identity of those straight to the semi-final will be determined by a draw involving the three group winners. The quarter-final pairings will be decided by an open draw but there will be no repeat pairings. ie the third group winner participating in the quarter-final cannot play the runner-up from their group.