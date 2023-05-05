Reflection on Christian Brothers College Cork Junior Cup season

We started our preparations for the 2023 Junior Cup season at the end of August, training three days a week at Lansdowne (Cork).

There were high expectations for our team after coming out of a successful McCarthy Cup season, beating every team besides Pres.

After our 2022 Junior team who fell just short of winning the Cup last year — losing 14-10 in the final against Pres — there was a lot to live up to.

In a practice match against our McCarthy Cup team, our outside centre Chris Taylor, unfortunately, tore a ligament in his knee which ruled him out until January.

This crucial injury did no favours for the team.

We had two friendlies before the round-robin commenced, one against Rockwell College in Lansdowne, which we lost 17-14, and one against Bandon Club U16s in Musgrave Park, which we won 21-19.

Both games were good preparation for our Junior Cup round-robin opener against Castletroy College.

Unfortunately, we lost 20-7 in a close battle against Castletroy going into the game with two front-row injuries from our previous game against Rockwell.

This Cork derby between CBC and PBC was a traditional nail-biting game. We took the lead early on in the game with a well-struck penalty from our out-half Conor Mulvihill, but from the kick-off we conceded a poor penalty resulting in the Pres scrum half tapping quickly and scoring in the corner.

We conceded twice before the end of the first half due to poor defence and bad hands which made the score 21-3 to Pres.

CBC’s Dave MacCoitir bursts through against Crescent College in the Munster Junior Cup. Picture: Steven Lynch

We had the resilience to pull the score line back to 21-15 but it wasn’t enough.

Once again luck wasn’t on our side losing to Munster CSP 33-27 in the last second of the match due to overplaying in our own 22.

We played Ardscoil Rís in Lansdowne in a tough game, which we lost in the last three minutes of the game because of a bad kick chase, which left the Ardscoil full back with a massive gap to run straight through under the posts to win the game 17-12.

It wasn’t easy coming last in our group, we had to win five games to win a Junior Cup.

In fairness to the coaching staff and the squad, our heads didn’t drop for a second.

In the rain, hail, and snow we kept pushing ourselves every week, whether it was on the pitch or in the gym.

We played Bandon Grammar in a game that could’ve gone either way in the first half, but in the second half, we pulled through and won 33-12.

Crescent were always going to be a tough team to play against, especially with the absence of our number 8 Michael Trant, and our 6 Evan Collins.

We conceded two tries in the first six minutes of the game but scored shortly after. There were 11 minutes left and the score was 26-21 to Crescent, sad to say it wasn’t our day and we ended up losing 33-26 to a strong Crescent side.

Massive thanks to all the coaches for the year.