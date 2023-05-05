The Longshot: Derby to crown a big weekend for thoroughbreds

ROBBIE Keane has been added to Sam Allardyce’s backroom team as the former England boss takes over at Elland Road for the last four games of the season.
The Ireland striker’s last job was a well-paid role in the Irish international set-up that saw him do not much once Stephen Kenny said he was surplus to requirements.
Big Sam is on a £3m bonus fee if he manages to keep Leeds in the Premier League, probably the best per-hour pay ever offered to a manager if he achieves it.
Although he is renowned for being a relegation saviour, a few things look against him. The fixtures are one: Man City, Newcastle, West Ham, and Tottenham. And the side he takes over is on a run of one point in five games with 18 goals conceded. The 68-year-old’s win percentage as a Premier League manager is 33%, as opposed to the 100% record he had when relieved of his duties as the national team manager (after one game, that is).
That the champions-elect are first up is concerning. City have defeated Big Sam sides on more occasions than any other club in his career. They have also scored 30 goals in their last seven home games.
Leeds fans may bemoan their transformation from and attacking side under Marcelo Bielsa to a long-ball team, but Big Sam won’t mind if his methods get immediate results. He is 3/1 to keep them up and stay on as manager for the start of 2023/24. They are 17th right now and out of the relegation zone on goal difference but are still 4/7 to go down.
Big Sam famously has an aversion to tippy-tappy football and will probably be sad to see City have opted for it less this season now they have a rocketman up front. He will set up not to concede under any circumstances tomorrow afternoon and hope to nick a goal on the break of from a set play, so 4/1 on Leeds to score a headed goal should appeal.
They are 18/1 to win and it’s 15/2 they get a draw, which is the most they or Arsenal fans can probably hope for, although a big Champions League clash on Tuesday may see Pep ring in the changes.
Everton received some good news that Seamus Coleman’s injury may not be as serious as first thought.
They face high-flying Brighton away on Monday and Sean Dyche’s side are 8/11 to be in the Championship next season after a first relegation since 1951.
The Toffees pulled off a great escape under Frank Lampard last season, and he now finds himself in what, if you squint, you could see as a battle against the drop with Chelsea. Frank hasn’t registered so much as a draw since taking over the Blues again, and it is 9/2 that he doesn’t gain one win before the end of the season. They are 100/1 to somehow go down, while Lamps’ other old club West Ham are the other outsiders for the drop at 28/1 despite a midweek defeat to City. Notts Forest are 10/11 to go straight back down, while Leicester are 15/8.
A BIG crowd is expected tomorrow evening to welcome Tipp down The Marina.
Munster’s traditional heavyweights impressed in their opening games, and now with Limerick looking even slightly on the wane, their ambitions must be boosted by being top of the table despite being the sides with only one game played.
Of course, the losers might find themselves in a dogfight with Clare (assuming John Kiely’s men get their act together) to qualify for the All-Ireland series, so there is a lot on the line tonight.
I’d opt for the Rebels to win by up to three points at 7/2 in what could be another classic not to be broadcast on terrestrial TV.
In the football we have the Munster final of Clare and Kerry in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday. The same venue hosted these two in 1992 (The Banner have only played the decider in 2012 since), and I should know as I was at the game, the only one I ever attended with both my grandfathers.
On the trip home, one of them kept muttering about Jack O’Shea falling on his arse (after contesting a high ball) after the great midfielder had been turned into a full-forward for his final game, a famous defeat. It is also memorable for Marty Morrissey’s immortal: “There won’t see a cow milked in Clare for at least a week.”
ANOTHER travesty of a game we attended on Shannonside, albeit more recently, was Munster v Glasgow game at the tail-end of March. If you don’t remember it, it was where the Reds went 0-31 down after 44 minutes. It ended 26-38 and was pretty dire stuff from the home side at their ‘fortress’.
Graham Rowntree’s men were pummelled in their Champions Cup game a week later against the Sharks but have two decent performances in South Africa under their belts since then.
The Warriors, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, have won their five games since their visit to Limerick, yet are only evens when they meet again tomorrow, as opposed to 10/11 for Munster. Glasgow are unbeaten at Scotstoun this season and while Munster boast the best defensive record in the competition, the Scots are a bogey team for the Reds and an 11-15 winning margin at 10/1 looks possible.
SAUL ‘Canelo’ Alvarez defends his undisputed super middleweight title against Londoner John Ryder tomorrow night.
It is the champ’s first fight of 2023 and indeed first south of the border down Mexico way and on home soil in 12 years.
This is Alvarez’s 22nd world title fight in his career (20 wins) and he will be aiming to secure his 40th knockout as a pro (16/5).
Ryder is a 10/1 underdog. He recently beat Daniel Jacobs, a fighter who took Canelo the distance in 2019. Canelo has only lost twice in his career, to the most imperious boxer of all time in Floyd Mayweather Junior a decade ago and 12 months ago after stepping up to light-heavy to take on the more powerful Russian Dmitry Bivol.
TAPIT Trice has yet to lose a race in 2023 and is known for his closing speed, and if he can get out the gate quickly and find an outside line he should have the legs to hold off his stablemates at 11/2.