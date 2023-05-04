Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 15:43

Cork City staff in shock after Colin Healy's departure

'I’m sure everybody at the club would have loved for him to stay here. Our owner wanted him to stay here.'
Cork City staff in shock after Colin Healy's departure

Former Cork City manager Colin Healy. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Dylan O’ Connell

IT was the morning after the night before at Bishopstown as the Cork City staff reacted to the resignation of manager Colin Healy, just over six months after he lifted the First Division title with his players.

At the forefront of the questioning at the weekly press conference was new Sporting Director Liam Buckley, with his appointment announced just hours before Healy's decision became public.

He will now take charge of Friday's game against St Patrick's Athletic at Turner’s Cross alongside the remaining coaching staff, a group that includes Richie Holland. Buckley will also assist City owner Dermot Usher in appointing a new permanent manager.

All of that work is to come, the Sporting Director is now picking up the pieces and making sense of what happened during his first day at his new club in his new city.

The situation came as a shock to Buckley, who was coming down to Cork to work with Healy as manager.

“I knew Colin was thinking or there was an issue with him,” Buckley explained.

“I spoke with his agent, and I spoke with Colin, with both of them about how important it was for Colin to stay.

“Again I have to stress, and we need to appreciate this from Colin’s point of view. I would have loved for him to stay here. I’m sure everybody at the club would have loved for him to stay here. Our owner wanted him to stay here.

It was just unfortunate. I know the timing of me coming in, but I’m coming in specifically for the role I expressed earlier on.” 

 That job is to act as the Sporting Director for the entirety of Cork City, and Buckley gave a brief insight into what that position entails.

“I spoke to Dermot about the Sporting Director role which is helping all the football side of the picture,” he explained.

“I have quite a bit of experience in that role. I would like to think that I will add something to the whole picture here."

STARK

Holland, who was with Healy through everything over the last few seasons, gave a stark assessment of the mood around the club over Healy’s decision.

“It’s been very low to be honest,” Holland said.

Colin is a legend at the club and what he has done over the last few years as manager here has been outstanding.

“To lose the man first of all and not just the coach, is a big miss around the place. A lot of the younger players around here would have come through with him at the academy.

“It is tough but this morning, training was good. Liam has come in and brought that enthusiasm. We had a good day in training.”

Read More

Colin Healy departed Cork City in dramatic fashion: How will the players and supporters react?

More in this section

TOUR Championship - Round Two The Longshot: Cam Young can go deep at Hollow to register first win
Midleton’s Ross O’Regan hits 1-5 from play to help his team beat Bride Rovers in the SHL Midleton’s Ross O’Regan hits 1-5 from play to help his team beat Bride Rovers in the SHL
Manchester United v Rochdale - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Old Trafford Cork’s Brian Barry Murphy helps Man City win third U21 Premier League title in a row 
cork soccer
<p>Cork City manager Colin Healy. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher</p>

Colin Healy steps down as Cork City manager

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more