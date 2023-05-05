Cork v Kerry: Ladies footballers host rivals in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

A win for Cork or Kerry this weekend should see them reach the TG4 Munster senior ladies football championship final.

The sides clash at Páirc Ui Chaoimh at 2pm on Sunday and both will be hoping to make it two wins from two in a tightly contested championship.

The other game sees Waterford at home to Tipperary, also a game that will be expected to be close.

The permutations are almost impossible to work out so all Cork can do is concentrate on beating the Kingdom and nothing else.

And that's easier said than done as the Rebels, despite home advantage, will be going in as underdogs against a Kerry side that have been rampant this season.

They won the Lidl Division 1 League title at a canter and are hot favourites to add both the Munster and All-Ireland titles to their trophy cabinet.

It goes without saying there is a huge rivalry between the two counties in any sport they face each other and Sunday should be another Epic Encounter.

Kerry have a star-studded line-up and players like Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Hannah O'Donoghue, Anna Galvin, Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Siofra O'Shea will need to be watched closely.

That's easier said than done and it's going to be a busy afternoon for the likes of Melissa Duggan, Roisin Phelan, Shauna Kelly, and Erika O'Shea in the Cork defence.

LOSS

Unfortunately for Cork, they will be without Rachel Leahy who picked up an injury against Tipperary last Sunday. She had been playing well and will be a loss for the Rebels.

On the plus side for Cork manager Shane Ronayne, and it's the only plus from it, but the camogie side's loss in the Münster championship means all dual players are now available to him for the next few weeks.

Have no doubt that Ronayne would have been delighted to see Cork progress, despite the potential headache it may have caused him and camogie manager Matthew Twomey.

But that loss means that Libby Coppinger, Hannah Looney, Aoife Healy, and Orlaith Cahalane should be free to play against Kerry on Sunday and then Waterford the following weekend.

Healy and Cahalane both started against Tipperary and Looney came on, with Coppinger lining out with the camogie side last weekend.

Looking ahead to Sunday Ronayne is well aware of the challenge his side face.

"A win on Sunday against Kerry should see us into the Munster final, but then if we lose to Waterford it could end up with a three-way tie, assuming they beat Tip," said Ronayne.

"So there's no way we can take the foot off the pedal for any of the games. We are looking forward to playing Kerry, they have been unbelievably impressive and were the same again last Sunday against Waterford.

"It's going to be a humdinger down the Páirc on Sunday. Two very good sides who both like to play attacking football.

There won't be much defensive sweepers in place so it could be a shoot-out but our shooting will have to be better than the Tipp game if we are to beat Kerry.

"That's what we have worked on during the week, it's a quick turnaround and hopefully it will be better on Sunday."

Cork have a number of key players on the sidelines through injury, with Rachel Leahy now added to the list, but Ronayne hopes that some of them will be back for the Kerry tie.

"I would be hoping that Maire (O'Callaghan) and Sarah (Leahy) would be ready. Others like Laura (Fitzgerald) is maybe two weeks or so off.

"Daire Kiely came off the bench and did very well. That was her first outing since the Dublin game when she picked up an injury. But I don't expect that Rachel will be involved.

"She has picked up a knee injury which we have to get assessed but at the moment it's unlikely she will make it or possibly the Waterford Game.

"Libby should also be available to us on Sunday and she is a hugely important player. She wins unbelievable dirty ball in the half-forward line and is well able to take a score as well.

"But overall the panel is very strong and we are going to need them as three games in three weeks is hard going but we are concentrating on Kerry and nothing else at this stage," concluded Ronayne.