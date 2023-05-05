Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 16:40

Tony Considine on how the Cork hurlers can get the better of Tipperary

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be heaving on Saturday night as Munster hurling's great rivals collide
Tony Considine on how the Cork hurlers can get the better of Tipperary

Cork delivered a big display in the first round of the Munster Championship but need to follow it up or fall short against Tipp. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tony Considine

I'M looking forward to the lovely walk down the marina on Saturday. 

I prefer a Sunday game, with all the Cork and Tipperary supporters, and of course the Tipperary crowd with their flasks and sandwiches that they usually bring, this should be great.

When I'm lucky I'm offered a sandwich but the craic is always mighty. Tipperary are bringing a lot more than refreshments to this, they'll have a good team of hurlers with them as well. They are on a high after their great win in Ennis against Clare, which was no easy task for them. 

They scored 5-22 the last day; not easy in Ennis for any team to get. I know Clare made mistakes and gifted some of those goals to them, but always remember, a team has got to be able to snap up those chances, and they certainly did that. 

Tipp are a different team from last year with a different manager as well of course. Liam Cahill has got the attitude right and they are improving all the time. I believe they still have some weaknesses because remember Clare scored 3-23. 

NEED FOR SPEED

A lack of pace in some of the Tipp defenders was the reason for that. I think Cork's pace could cause them problems but Cahill and his management team are aware of that. 

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan
Tipperary manager Liam Cahill. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Tipp have had two weeks to get ready for this game, and before they take on Limerick in the next game, they have another two weeks. A huge plus for recovery and clearing up injuries.

Cork opened with a good win last Sunday, but everyone knows that it was against a very poor Waterford team, even if that wasn't Cork's fault. 

What I liked about Cork was the attitude of everyone, not just on the field, but after the game also. There was a sense of maturity about the whole thing and a sense of togetherness, no shouting from the rooftops. 

While they were happy with the win, there was no one dancing around after it. 

Of course that comes from the manager himself, Pat Ryan. 

There is no hint of ego whatsoever from Pat. He is in this for the right reason, he wants pride back in that Cork jersey. 

Expectation will begin to rise, as it always does in a county like Cork, and with that comes an extra bit of pressure, and that starts this Saturday against the old enemy. 

Cork will not be getting the freedom of the pitch that they saw last week.  They are meeting a team that will fight on their backs if they have to, and they will have to match that in every way.

I do not have the teams and that is a disadvantage when trying to call a game. Will the Cork management team make changes, or will we see the same 15? sometimes it is hard to change a winning team, but I believe the best players should take the field at all times. 

I think the Cork defence will be the same, with goalkeeper Patrick Collins, who performed really well last week and kept a clean sheet behind a solid defence, where Robert Downey was outstanding. 

GOAL THREAT

Niall O'Leary did a great man-marking job on Dessie Hutchinson. Will he pick up Jake Morris or Jason Forde?  These are real snipers and they will need close watching. Will Ger Millerick be given the responsibility of looking after the other one? 

If Cork can close these two players down and stop them from getting goals especially, it will make their job a lot easier.

Jason Forde taking on the Clare defence. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan
Jason Forde taking on the Clare defence. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Midfield should be very interesting with Darragh Fitzgibbon showing real leadership early on against Waterford and getting some great scores. It was his first game in a long time, and as expected he faded a bit in the second half. 

Brian Roche had a fine game. His work-rate was top-drawer all over the pitch but will be up against two Tipp workers in Alan Tynan and Dan McCormack.

Will Cork go with the same attack as the last day? They got some great scores but no goal. Would Robbie O'Flynn solve that problem? 

I believe he should start. He is one of the top forwards, not alone in Cork, but in the country.

Calling a Tipp-Cork game is never easy. Home venue could swing it for Cork but I would not be surprised if we see the first draw of the championship.

Read More

Tom Kenny encouraged by Cork's midfield showing against Waterford

More in this section

The Longshot: Derby to crown a big weekend for thoroughbreds The Longshot: Derby to crown a big weekend for thoroughbreds
Waterford v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League First Division Cork City staff in shock after Colin Healy's departure
Colin Healy 1/5/2023 Colin Healy steps down as Cork City manager
cork gaa#hurling
Cork v Waterford - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2

Unchanged starting 15 for Cork against Tipperary as Eoin Downey back on bench

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more