Tony Considine on how the Cork hurlers can get the better of Tipperary

I'M looking forward to the lovely walk down the marina on Saturday.

I prefer a Sunday game, with all the Cork and Tipperary supporters, and of course the Tipperary crowd with their flasks and sandwiches that they usually bring, this should be great.

When I'm lucky I'm offered a sandwich but the craic is always mighty. Tipperary are bringing a lot more than refreshments to this, they'll have a good team of hurlers with them as well. They are on a high after their great win in Ennis against Clare, which was no easy task for them.

They scored 5-22 the last day; not easy in Ennis for any team to get. I know Clare made mistakes and gifted some of those goals to them, but always remember, a team has got to be able to snap up those chances, and they certainly did that.

Tipp are a different team from last year with a different manager as well of course. Liam Cahill has got the attitude right and they are improving all the time. I believe they still have some weaknesses because remember Clare scored 3-23.

NEED FOR SPEED

A lack of pace in some of the Tipp defenders was the reason for that. I think Cork's pace could cause them problems but Cahill and his management team are aware of that.

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Tipp have had two weeks to get ready for this game, and before they take on Limerick in the next game, they have another two weeks. A huge plus for recovery and clearing up injuries.

Cork opened with a good win last Sunday, but everyone knows that it was against a very poor Waterford team, even if that wasn't Cork's fault.

What I liked about Cork was the attitude of everyone, not just on the field, but after the game also. There was a sense of maturity about the whole thing and a sense of togetherness, no shouting from the rooftops.

While they were happy with the win, there was no one dancing around after it.

Of course that comes from the manager himself, Pat Ryan.

There is no hint of ego whatsoever from Pat. He is in this for the right reason, he wants pride back in that Cork jersey.

Expectation will begin to rise, as it always does in a county like Cork, and with that comes an extra bit of pressure, and that starts this Saturday against the old enemy.

Cork will not be getting the freedom of the pitch that they saw last week. They are meeting a team that will fight on their backs if they have to, and they will have to match that in every way.

I do not have the teams and that is a disadvantage when trying to call a game. Will the Cork management team make changes, or will we see the same 15? sometimes it is hard to change a winning team, but I believe the best players should take the field at all times.

I think the Cork defence will be the same, with goalkeeper Patrick Collins, who performed really well last week and kept a clean sheet behind a solid defence, where Robert Downey was outstanding.

GOAL THREAT

Niall O'Leary did a great man-marking job on Dessie Hutchinson. Will he pick up Jake Morris or Jason Forde? These are real snipers and they will need close watching. Will Ger Millerick be given the responsibility of looking after the other one?

If Cork can close these two players down and stop them from getting goals especially, it will make their job a lot easier.

Jason Forde taking on the Clare defence. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Midfield should be very interesting with Darragh Fitzgibbon showing real leadership early on against Waterford and getting some great scores. It was his first game in a long time, and as expected he faded a bit in the second half.

Brian Roche had a fine game. His work-rate was top-drawer all over the pitch but will be up against two Tipp workers in Alan Tynan and Dan McCormack.

Will Cork go with the same attack as the last day? They got some great scores but no goal. Would Robbie O'Flynn solve that problem?

I believe he should start. He is one of the top forwards, not alone in Cork, but in the country.

Calling a Tipp-Cork game is never easy. Home venue could swing it for Cork but I would not be surprised if we see the first draw of the championship.