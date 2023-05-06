Cork v Tipp: Huge Páirc Uí Chaoimh crowd expected but hurlers will need two goals to win

WHEN Munster defeated South Africa in Páirc Ui Chaoimh last November, the match was watched by an attendance of more than 40,000 supporters.

It was a memorable night in the venue but at a debriefing meeting held the following month, gardaí and fire service officials raised issues with crowd placement in the terraces.

There was huge congestion at the vomitories (stadium passageways), particularly at the Blackrock end during the first half, when over a 10-minute period, 2,500 people filed into that terrace.

Gardaí and security personnel were extremely concerned about the high-density packing towards the bottom of the Blackrock Terrace, with gardaí assisting moving people to the sides of the terrace to prevent any distress.

There wasn’t any major safety risk but an external review was required. The findings were obvious before they were even revealed; a need for additional stewards, greater communication and more strategic planning between the turnstiles and vomitories.

At last Sunday’s Cork-Waterford match, most of those practises were put into place. The capacity on the Blackrock terrace was cut from 12,000 to 10,000 but all of the lessons from the Munster-South Africa game were addressed to ensure there wouldn’t be a repeat.

Furthermore, it was a dry run ahead of Saturday’s match against Tipperary, when both terraces will be open as Páirc Uí Chaoimh is expected to host at least 35,000, with the attendance possibly edging closer towards 40,000.

The Park has been here before. Last year’s round robin match against Limerick attracted 40,000. The attendance on Saturday may be just shy of that figure, but it should be the biggest crowd for a Cork-Tipperary match since 2012, when 32,568 showed up in the Park for a Munster semi-final.

In their five championship meetings since then (excluding the 2020 qualifier which was played in a deserted Gaelic Grounds), the average attendance was 27,000.

It’s easy to understand the attraction around this fixture because there is a different dynamic around the contest compared to their last two meetings. The 2020 clash was the most low-key Cork-Tipp match in history, for obvious reasons.

Last year’s Round 4 round robin match was the first knockout game between the counties in 30 years but it still felt false as Tipperary were struggling so badly and Cork, especially the Cork public, were still trying to convince themselves that Cork were on to something after having lost their opening two matches.

With both sides now having won their opening matches under new managers, there is renewed hope amongst both sets of supporters as to where these teams could yet go this year.

A positive opening result and performance – something the Cork public hadn’t experienced since beating Clare in 2018 – has also reenergised the mood. The anticipation has been further ratcheted up with last week’s display. Waterford were atrocious but there were subtle hints that Cork may be marrying their white-collar traits with more of a blue-collar ethic.

The work-rate of all the players was solid and consistent throughout. The forwards have been accused for years of not working hard enough but they made it difficult all afternoon for the Waterford defenders to come out with the ball.

Cork scored 0-12 off their own puck-out. Their decision-making was solid.

As well as their work-rate, the forwards looked sharp. Patrick Horgan even looks like he has gained half a yard of pace.

The most worrying aspect was that Waterford could have had five goals. Two goal-bound shots were stopped by Damien Cahalane, one of which hit his helmet. Apart from Patrick Collins’ save from Peter Hogan, there was a marked difference in Waterford’s finishing (hitting the ball high) compared to Tipperary’s finishing (low shots) against Clare. If Tipp get those goal chances that Waterford created, they’ll take them.

Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins saves a Waterford goal chance. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The threat of Tipp’s inside forward line – Jake Morris, John McGrath and Jason Forde – is a whole different step up too from last week. That’s a concern for Cork but Tipp will go after opportunities everywhere.

They’ll target Tommy O’Connell on puck-outs with Gearóid O’Connor, who was excellent against Clare. O’Connor will have a big height advantage over O’Connell but Cork don’t have the same licence to switch Robert Downey across as they did against Waterford, because Seamus Kennedy will be enough of a handful on the other wing.

Tipp will be trying to create mismatches everywhere and getting match-ups right will have heavily exercised Pat Ryan’s mind.

Niall O’Leary will probably take up Jake Morris but they may also need O’Leary on Jason Forde.

Tipp are sure to play Noel McGrath at centre-forward, which will provide a huge test for Ciarán Joyce, especially with McGrath’s cleverness and accuracy. On top of all that, Joyce also needs to start using the ball better.

Darragh Fitzgibbon and Declan Dalton will have benefited from the Waterford match after missing so much of the season to injury while Robbie O’Flynn should be a far more potent weapon now too. From just three possessions last week, O’Flynn scored two points and won a puck-out.

After shipping 3-23 against Clare, the Cork forwards will fancy doing some damage to this Tipp defence. Yet they may need at least two goals to win the match.

Whatever happens, this is set up to be a contest fully faithful to the storied history of his fixture. And even more so when the Park is sure to be rocking loudly.