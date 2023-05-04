Cork U20 hurling: Squad depth and ruthless streak will be key in Munster final

THE Cork U20 hurlers didn't need a result in the Gaelic Grounds last Friday night.

You wouldn't have known that when the final whistle sounded though as Ben O'Connor lept into the air and pumped his fist. O'Connor is a born winner and while the victory didn't affect the Rebels' status as Munster finalists, it mattered.

It was gutsy stuff at a venue that's been a graveyard for Cork hurling ambition over recent years. Especially as they hurled very poorly in the first half, guilty of sloppy distribution and coughing up cheap frees. Only a Diarmuid Healy goal kept Cork in it.

The second half was a vast improvement though. Ben Cunningham found his range, the bench lifted the tempo, William Buckley and Tadhg O'Connell were a blur of red helmets covering every blade of grass, and Shane Kingston and Darragh O'Sullivan became the defensive anchors.

The Barrs' Ben O'Connor, rusty after a spring tied up with rugby commitments, was growing into the game but then his heft and aggression led to a second yellow card.

A man down, Cork had every excuse to fall short. Instead, they dug it out in additional time.

Hence the management's enthusiastic reaction. They have momentum and a winning habit.

And the one-point gap on the scoreboard eliminated Limerick, who reached last year's All-Ireland. Kieran 'Fraggie' Murphy's minor hurlers also managed a win away to Limerick to snatch a provincial final berth. Cork underage teams spent long enough losing games not to appreciate their importance.

At U20/U21 level, Cork have become ultra-consistent. John Meyler guided them to a Munster final in 2017, Denis Ring oversaw two provincial finals, one win, and then Pat Ryan came in, winning back-to-back Munsters and All-Irelands. Donal O'Mahony was at the helm last season before moving on as a senior selector.

Cork are in their sixth Munster decider in seven seasons.

Shane Kingston has been immense in the Cork full-back line. Picture: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

The winner of Tipp-Clare will take on Cork on Monday, May 15. Cork will be favourites after four round-robin wins but the pressure will be on, the prize the silverware and the chance to face the Leinster champions in the All-Ireland final.

The availability of towering defender Eoin Downey will be a major talking point over the coming days due to the daft rule restricting the best young guns from lining out U20 and senior within a week.

U20 SCORERS:

Ben Cunningham 2-35 (0-22 f, 0-2 65);

Diarmuid Healy 1-8;

Colin Walsh 1-6;

William Buckley 0-8;

Cork's William Buckley sprays a pass. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Tadhg O'Connell, Adam O'Sullivan 0-6 each;

Timmy Wilk, Ross O'Sullivan 0-5 each;

Eoin O'Leary, Jack Leahy, David Cremin 0-2 each;

Darragh O’Sullivan, Brian Keating, Mikey Finn, Shane Kingston 0-1 each.

U20 RESULTS:

Cork 1-17 Waterford 1-13;

Cork 1-28 Tipperary 1-19;

Clare 0-22 Cork 1-24;

Limerick 0-21 Cork 1-19.

MUNSTER FINAL:

Cork v Clare or Tipperary, Monday, May 15.