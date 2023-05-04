Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 12:30

Cork U20 hurling: Squad depth and ruthless streak will be key in Munster final

Ben O'Connor's charges face Tipp or Clare in the provincial decider on May 15
Cork U20 hurling: Squad depth and ruthless streak will be key in Munster final

Cork captain Micheál Mullins pops a pass away from John Kirby of Limerick. Picture: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

THE Cork U20 hurlers didn't need a result in the Gaelic Grounds last Friday night.

You wouldn't have known that when the final whistle sounded though as Ben O'Connor lept into the air and pumped his fist. O'Connor is a born winner and while the victory didn't affect the Rebels' status as Munster finalists, it mattered. 

It was gutsy stuff at a venue that's been a graveyard for Cork hurling ambition over recent years. Especially as they hurled very poorly in the first half, guilty of sloppy distribution and coughing up cheap frees. Only a Diarmuid Healy goal kept Cork in it.

The second half was a vast improvement though. Ben Cunningham found his range, the bench lifted the tempo, William Buckley and Tadhg O'Connell were a blur of red helmets covering every blade of grass, and Shane Kingston and Darragh O'Sullivan became the defensive anchors. 

The Barrs' Ben O'Connor, rusty after a spring tied up with rugby commitments, was growing into the game but then his heft and aggression led to a second yellow card. 

A man down, Cork had every excuse to fall short. Instead, they dug it out in additional time. 

Hence the management's enthusiastic reaction. They have momentum and a winning habit. 

And the one-point gap on the scoreboard eliminated Limerick, who reached last year's All-Ireland. Kieran 'Fraggie' Murphy's minor hurlers also managed a win away to Limerick to snatch a provincial final berth. Cork underage teams spent long enough losing games not to appreciate their importance.

At U20/U21 level, Cork have become ultra-consistent. John Meyler guided them to a Munster final in 2017, Denis Ring oversaw two provincial finals, one win, and then Pat Ryan came in, winning back-to-back Munsters and All-Irelands. Donal O'Mahony was at the helm last season before moving on as a senior selector. 

Cork are in their sixth Munster decider in seven seasons.

Shane Kingston has been immense in the Cork full-back line. Picture: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile
Shane Kingston has been immense in the Cork full-back line. Picture: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

The winner of Tipp-Clare will take on Cork on Monday, May 15. Cork will be favourites after four round-robin wins but the pressure will be on, the prize the silverware and the chance to face the Leinster champions in the All-Ireland final.

The availability of towering defender Eoin Downey will be a major talking point over the coming days due to the daft rule restricting the best young guns from lining out U20 and senior within a week. 

U20 SCORERS:

Ben Cunningham 2-35 (0-22 f, 0-2 65);

Diarmuid Healy 1-8;

Colin Walsh 1-6;

William Buckley 0-8;

Cork's William Buckley sprays a pass. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton
Cork's William Buckley sprays a pass. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Tadhg O'Connell, Adam O'Sullivan 0-6 each;

Timmy Wilk, Ross O'Sullivan 0-5 each;

Eoin O'Leary, Jack Leahy, David Cremin 0-2 each;

Darragh O’Sullivan, Brian Keating, Mikey Finn, Shane Kingston 0-1 each.

U20 RESULTS:

Cork 1-17 Waterford 1-13;

Cork 1-28 Tipperary 1-19;

Clare 0-22 Cork 1-24;

Limerick 0-21 Cork 1-19.

MUNSTER FINAL:

Cork v Clare or Tipperary, Monday, May 15.

Read More

Cork U20 hurlers drive on in the second half to eliminate Limerick

More in this section

TOUR Championship - Round Two The Longshot: Cam Young can go deep at Hollow to register first win
Midleton’s Ross O’Regan hits 1-5 from play to help his team beat Bride Rovers in the SHL Midleton’s Ross O’Regan hits 1-5 from play to help his team beat Bride Rovers in the SHL
Manchester United v Rochdale - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Old Trafford Cork’s Brian Barry Murphy helps Man City win third U21 Premier League title in a row 
#hurlingcork gaa
<p>Cork City manager Colin Healy. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher</p>

Colin Healy steps down as Cork City manager

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more