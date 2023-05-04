Cork v Tipperary: Pat Ryan could opt for a different starting 15 and tactics on Saturday

IMPRESSIVE, scintillating, mesmeric or high-octane, choose whichever adjective you wish to describe Pat Ryan’s maiden Munster hurling victory.

The nine-point victory was deserved and, in truth, should have been by a wider margin.

The Rebels were on it from the first whistle in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Some will point to the fact this was the Déise’s second Munster championship outing and that they looked leaden-footed in the opening half.

That was put to Davy Fitzgerald immediately afterwards but the Waterford manager was having none of it. His side were simply second best and an apology was offered to the few Waterford supporters in attendance.

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Cork were sharper, hungrier and more determined. They never let Waterford into their stride. Dominating in almost every sector of the pitch, they restricted the visitors to a miserly six points at the break. The back division’s overall display will probably have pleased Pat Ryan and his selectors the most.

Whenever Waterford did manage to break through for a goal opportunity, they were met by Damien Cahalane, Robert Downey, Niall O’Leary and goalkeeper Patrick Collins (who had a fine individual outing). Cork’s full-back line’s intensity and willingness to put the bodies on the line meant Waterford never raised a green flag that might have injected some badly needed self-belief.

Obviously, Cork’s last line of defence will need to produce a similar performance against Tipperary but the early signs are positive for the coming season.

The same is true of half-backs Ger Mellerick, Kieran Joyce and Tommy O’Connell whose movement and work rate denied Waterford time and space in the middle third.

Yet, apart from an even spread of scorers from both the starting sextet and introduced substitutes (10 different individual point-getters), Pat Ryan will have been even more delighted with midfielders Darragh Fitzgibbon and Brian Roche. They dominated the centre of the pitch and provided the foundation for their team’s victory.

Cork’s players will rightly take all the plaudits but Ryan and his backroom team deserve credit for having their team in pristine condition.

A clear game plan and effective puckout strategy added to a hugely encouraging performance. Granted, it is only the first day out but the manner in which Cork won 0-27 to 0-18 was the big talking point as supporters streamed out of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

True, Tipperary will pose a much stiffer and more physical challenge next Saturday night. Yet there was enough quality in Cork’s opening championship display to suggest a second consecutive victory is possible.

Perhaps the most promising element was the depth of the panel available to Pat Ryan on the opening weekend of the provincial championship.

DEPTH

The ability to call upon the combined talents of Robbie O’Flynn, Pádraig Power, Shane Kingston, Conor Cahalane and Cormac O’Brien off the substitutes bench underlines two key points.

Competition for places on the Cork senior hurling starting team has never been more intense.

That will drive the players on in the coming week, especially for the likes of Brian Hayes, Ethan Twomey and Timmy O’Mahony who didn’t even feature against the Déise.

The second point is that was incredibly difficult for Cork supporters and local media to predict Pat Ryan’s starting team. That’s not just down to the fact it was a new manager overseeing his first championship start. It is because so many players were used during the pre-season and National League that Ryan now has the confidence to call upon multiple combinations of forwards or backs to start.

It may not be the same starting 15 against Tipperary but it is a moot point as there is enough quality within the Cork panel to make whatever necessary alterations are needed.

Whilst the manner of Cork’s victory should make it a pleasant week for Rebel supporters, little doubt a serious and more difficult challenge is on the horizon.

Tipperary amassed 5-22 when seeing off Clare in the opening round. The Premier also conceded 3-23 which offers hope for Cork’s in-from forwards.

Rest assured Tipp's Jason Forde and Jake Morris will have been watching how Waterford managed to get in for four goal-scoring chances in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Bottom-line, Cork must be as solid at the back as they were against the Déise.

An improved performance is needed from Pat Ryan and his players against Tipperary but the manner of Cork’s victory over Waterford suggests another thriller could go the Leesiders' way on Saturday night.