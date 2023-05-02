Cork’s Brian Barry Murphy helps Man City win third U21 Premier League title in a row 

Brian Barry Murphy is a Premier League 2 champion once again after Manchester City beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 to secure the title.

The coach, who took over the Sky Blues Elie Development Squad in July 2021, guided them to the trophy with a 13 point cushion between the club and Liverpool’s U21.

This finished off a difficult season for City, as their quest to add the UEFA Youth League to their trophy haul ended in a surprise defeat to Croatian side Hajduk Split in the Round of 16.

They were also knocked out of the EFL Trophy on penalties by Grimsby Town in the final group game of the competition.

Barry Murphy and his team picked themselves up and they finished their home campaign with a 4-3 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He told the club’s media team that the hardship his players faced made the trophy lift even sweeter.

“It’s very rewarding. It doesn’t always work out as in any sport," he said.

"There is so many difficult games and experiences that it’s so rare and you get that sense that these don’t come around often so it’s important that the players understand that they can actually enjoy themselves, relax with their families and savour the moment.

“Because they put so much work into it and you can’t really stop them having that moment of joy because that’s what the sport is all about at the end of the day.”

All that matters to Barry Murphy is that these players get used to playing the City way and they are ready to step up to the first team under Pep Guardiola if needed.

“It is an amazing feeling and you always want the players to try their best and to try and improve throughout the season,” he explained.

“It is not always possible to win titles, I won very, very few in my whole career.

"These players are probably more accustomed to it than I am.

“They had to suffer enough disappointments throughout the season.

"We got knocked out of the Champions League in the last sixteen and the FA (EFL) Trophy on penalties. So, they’ve had good learning in terms of how to deal with disappointments.

“To get that sense of winning something and playing the way we do, is very important for all the players at this club.”

Man City’s EDS is a conveyer belt of talent to the first team, with a number of players going on to become regular starters for Guardiola and his all-conquering Cityzens.

The most high profile example is Phil Foden, who is now going for a treble that would bring the Champions League trophy to the Ethiad for the first time.