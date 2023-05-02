Ireland set to play Northern Ireland in first ever Women’s Nations League 

IRELAND have been drawn to face Northern Ireland, Hungary, and Albania in the first ever The UEFA Women’s Nations League.

Vera Pauw and her players are in Group B1 in League B and all home games will take place at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

This new competition will get underway this September with two games, and there will be two more in October.

The draw was made with just two months to go until the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup gets underway in New Zealand and Australia.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Vera Pauw said: "Now that we know our opponents for the UEFA Women's Nations League, we can start planning accordingly. But our priority for the next few months will, understandably, will be on preparing for Women's World Cup in July.

"Having the UEFA Nations League games gives us something to look forward to after the World Cup.

"For these UEFA Nations League games, we are under no illusion that they will be difficult challenges for us.

“We are the top-seeded team in League B but we cannot take anything for granted if we are to achieve our aim of topping our group and qualifying into League A."

The best teams from the Nations League will progress to a final tournament, and this will act as Europe’s qualifiers the 2024 Olympics. There will also be promotion and relegation between leagues, with this mirroring the format of the men’s Nations League.

Northern Ireland were the surprise package during last year’s European Championships as they qualified for their first ever major tournament under manager Kenny Shiels.

They finished second in a qualifying group that contained Norway, Wales, Belarus, and Faroe Islands. That put Northern Ireland into the play-offs and they beat Ukraine 4-1 on aggregate in the next stage of the competition.

They lost all three of three of their group games with Crusaders Strikers’ Julie Nelson scoring their only goal of the tournament against Norway.

Ireland previously played Northern Ireland during the 2019 World Cup qualifiers and they won both games by an aggregate score of 6-0.

The first game was in Mourneview Park in Lurgan and a goal from Megan Campbell helped Ireland win 2-0.

Both Leanne Kiernan and Katie McCabe found the net twice during the return game at Tallaght Stadium.

Ireland have never played Albania at senior international level, but they are well acquainted with Hungary.

Before this competition and the World Cup gets underway, Vera Pauw and her players have a number of friendlies lined up for the months of June and July.

They will face Zambia on June 22nd and that will be followed by a game with France at on July 6th with both of those set to take place at Tallaght Stadium.