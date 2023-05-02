Cork hoping for Saturday night fever for All-Ireland SFC ties

Cork County Board will request that the county football team’s first two games in the All-Ireland SFC round-robin series will be played on Saturdays.

On Tuesday, Cork were drawn with the Mayo, the Munster champions (Clare or Kerry) and Leinster runners-up (Dublin or Louth) in the new format. The opening game will be a trip to the east on the weekend of May 20/21 but, as Cork travel to face Clare in the Munster SHC on the Sunday, Rebel chiefs are hopeful of a Saturday football clash.

In addition, the game against Clare or Kerry will be at home in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the June bank holiday weekend but, as Cork City Marathon takes place on Sunday, June 4, the board will push for a Saturday slot for the football.

County board secretary/CEO Kevin O’Donovan informed delegates of the situation at Tueday’s monthly meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Devoid of any real controversy, the gathering focused on issues arising from Sunday’s hurling championship opener against Waterford at the venue.

O’Donovan revealed that, based on feedback following the Munster-South Africa rugby game at the Páirc last November, an independent report into the terracing at the venue was commissioned.

That informed the system used for populating the terraces on Sunday. “We tried a fill process whereby the central section was filled first,” O’Donovan said, “and then the sectors on the wings were opened. In addition, we had a family section on the North Stand side for the first time ever.

“Parts of it were successful and we’ll repeat those; parts were not and we won’t do those again.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure that we’re in a position to host a capacity crowd of 45,000 if such an opportunity arises later this summer. To do that, we have to earn faith from various agencies.

“One terrace was closed last Sunday – instead of putting 5,000 people in each terrace, we had to put 10,000 in one to test the fill methodology. We knew that the demand would be in the 25-30,000 range – if it had reached 35,000 then obviously we would have opened the other terrace.”

A general view of Páirc Uí Chaoimh's North Stand before the Munster SHC game between Cork and Clare last Sunday. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Responding to a query from Aidan O’Rourke (Carbery) regarding club allocations, O’Donovan confirmed that, should Cork reach the Munster final, that system would be in operation but that, for non sell-outs, direct sales would be the process used.

Passage delegate Matt Aherne lamented the fact that those in the upper tier of the South Stand could not hear the public address and O’Donovan acknowledged that it was something that had been discussed internally.

“I wasn’t at the hurling league final as we were in Ennis that day,” he said, “but there was a problem that day and our technical team looked into it.

“Things looked to have been sorted for the recent under-age games but we will examine it again.”

O’Donovan also informed the meeting that a review of the Rebels’ Bounty draw will take place over the summer, with stakeholder being sent a survey in the next week or so.

“The county board will make around €420,000 from the draw this year,” he said, “and that will be the first time clearing the €400,000 mark. The original aim was €500,000.

“We always said that there would be a review after year three and so we want to hear views as to how it can be improved. We would love some constructive criticisms, solutions and ideas.” There were 29,370 entries to the draw this year, up approximately 500 on 2022.

Liam Ó Laocha (Youghal) expressed disappointment that Saturday evening games are no longer shown on television.

“Some people said I could watch it on GAAGO but that’s beyond me, I’m afraid,” he said.

“It’s a huge downer for Cumann Lúthchleas Gael. There was always criticism when we let St Patrick’s Day and the club finals go and the All-Irelands in September and now we might be yielding ground again.”