Leeside are still in hunt after big win over Avondale in the CWSSL U14 Division one league

Leeside 3 Avondale 2

LEESIDE upset Avondale’s title aspirations with a thrilling win over the league leaders in the CWSSL U14 Division 1 match at Leeside Park.

As a result, they have an opportunity to force a playoff for the league title if they get maximum points from their next two games, assuming Avondale win their last game against Wilton.

Avondale went in six points ahead of their hosts with just two games remaining. Although Leeside still had a game in hand, a draw or win would have been enough to grab the title.

For a while in the opening stages, it looked as if the visitors were going head-on for the win as they pressed forward looking for an early score.

However, Avondale keeper Maisie King did well to gather a high ball from Brooke Manley moments before Manley drove towards goal in the 11th minute slotting the ball past King in the corner of the area as the home side took the lead.

Their joy did not last long as within two minutes Avondale equalised when Daisy Allen’s effort on goal was just too strong for Leeside keeper Laura Barrett to hold as it went into the back of the net.

Avondale are still in the hunt for the title. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Play was now going from end to end with chances being created by both sides with both sets of keepers doing particularly well in keeping their team in the game.

Avondale pressed forward with chances falling to Anna Duffy, but the Leeside defence were holding firm but they were dealt a blow just before the half-time whistle when Avondale’s Duffy chipped the keeper from 15 yards as the visitors went in at the break 2-1 up.

Brooke Manley's chip from 20 yards went just over minutes after the restart while at the other end, Leeside started to press forward forcing a number of comers.

In the 43rd minute, they drew level courtesy of Manley’s 25-yard effort which sailed into the top corner giving Avondale keeper Maisine King no chance.

Leeside were starting to pile on the pressure, closing down Avondale and forcing them to defend with substitute keeper Chloe O’Callaghan doing well to cover efforts from Brooke Manley and Saoirse Littlewood as the home side looked for the winner.

Avondale almost grabbed a third halfway through the half, only for Niamh O’Brien’s effort to clip the Leeside post.

It was all Leeside in the final stages though with Manley having a couple of chances on goal before scoring what proved to be the winner from the corner of the area in the last minute of the game.

It gave Leeside all three points as the race to the league title goes down to the wire.

Best for Leeside were Brooke Manley, Orlaith O’Connell, Saoirse Littlewood and Clodagh Dorgan with Daisy Allen, Jenna O’Connell, Anna Duffy and Chloe O’Callaghan impressing for Avondale.

LEESIDE: Laura Barrett, Clodagh McGuire, Caoilin Hennessy, Teagon O’Sullivan, Aisling Kennedy, Clodagh Dorgan, Amy O’Gara, Cara Bonnar, Orlaith O’Connell, Brooke Manley, Ali O’Gara, Zoe Carr, Clodagh O’Donovan, Caoimhe Hegarty, Liby Kelleher, Isabelle Doherty, Saoirse Littlewood, Precious Isibor.

AVONDALE: Maisie King, Lucy Hickey, Daisy Allen, Sarah Mahony, Leah Callender, Lucy Moore, Niamh O’Brien, Annabel Hyde, Chloe O’Callaghan, Jenna O’Connell, Anna Duffy, Isabelle O’Riordan, Sienna O’Riordan, Lola Grainger, Ellie McCarthy, Holly O’Hagan.

Referee: Dave O’Mahony