Kiltha Óg crowned Premier Féile 2 Champions as they defeat Carrigaline by four points in a thrilling encounter

Kiltha Óg 3-6

Carrigaline 2-5

ON a lovely evening in Castlemartyr in front of a big crowd, Kiltha Óg were crowned Premier Féile 2 hurling Champions as they defeated Carrigaline by four points in a thrilling encounter.

Home favourites Kiltha Óg emerged from their semi-final after their closely fought 1-8 to 0-8 defeat of Ballinora, while Carrigaline edged out Erin’s Own, as they won 1-5 to 0-4 in the other semi.

With both teams having to play a total of five games between the three group games on Saturday and the knockout games on Monday, it’s impressive they were able to put on such a strong display of hurling.

It was a tense clash from the off, but it was Carrigaline who got the first score of the game, as Fionn Walsh split the posts from distance. The Carrigaline forward almost scored his second moments later, but his effort was just wide of the post.

Kiltha Óg responded brilliantly though, as Evan Connolly scored a fantastic goal to get them in front. A goal chance at the other end was superbly stopped by Kiltha’s Darragh Roynane.

Evan Connolly found himself through on goal again but was fouled by Sam Collins, who received a red card for his challenge.

Kiltha Og players Rory Lynch, Mark Cody, Charlie Howard, Ben Cooney, Andrew Ahern and Darragh Ronayne pictured with the Rebel Og Feile Premier 2 trophy following their teams victory over Carrigaline in the final which was played in Castlemartyr. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Ben Cooney converted the free for Kiltha, but Carrigaline’s Charlie Hanratty replied with an excellent free to make it 1-1 to 0-2. Carrigaline were on top but could only manage two wides for their efforts.

Evan Connolly got his second goal of the game, as he his shot bounced between the legs of Carrig goalkeeper Thomas Laverty.

Hanratty got his second score for Carrigaline, firing over the bar from long range. He followed up from that score with another free, to reduce their deficit to a goal on the eve of the half.

Carrigaline started the second half in the do-or-die fashion they needed, as Hanratty’s his free dropped into the palm of the leaping Ollie Lynch. Ollie turned and fired at goal, getting the all-important equaliser.

Kiltha survived the early Carrigaline onslaught, as Ben Cooney got the point to put them ahead.

They added to their advantage moments later, as Evan Connolly squeezed one between the posts from a tight angle.

Carrig goalkeeper Laverty did brilliantly to prevent a second Kiltha score on the bounce, but his save fell straight to Luke Keane, who smashed home Kiltha’s third goal putting them 3-3 to 1-4 ahead.

Ben Cooney converted another free, putting Kiltha two goals in front, but Carrigaline found a lifeline moments later, as Dylan Fehily pounced on a Kiltha mistake to get his side’s second goal, reducing their deficit to three.

Kiltha’s Cooney got another free to take his side four points up and just out of reach.

Kiltha Og players celebrate in capturing the Rebel Og Feile Premier 2 trophy following their teams victory over Carrigaline in the final which was played in Castlemartyr. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Ronan Murphy replied with a long range free, but it did little to change his sides fortunes.

Ben Cooney closed out the game with one more free, ensuring his team a four-point win.

KILTHA ÓG SQUAD: J Carlton, T Casey, D Ronayne, J Clifford, J O’Neill, F Connaughton, K Geaney, M Cody, R Lynch, B Cooney, C Howard, N Leahy, A Ahern, E Connolly, C Roche, M O’Mahony, C Smiddy, C Booth, R Kelly, P Hanna, N O’Connor, A West, L Keane, O Smiddy.

CARRIGALINE SQUAD: T Laverty, A Curtin, S Collins, J Scannell, D O’Beolain, R Murphy, G O’Brien, O Lynch, M Kiernan, C Murphy, C Murphy, F Walsh, J Murphy, C Hanratty, D Fehily, J Cremin, A Sanchez, C Spillane, C Lynch, C Kehoe, L Murphy, E Murphy, R Kavanagh, C Pike.

Referee: Pa Beausang (Midleton).