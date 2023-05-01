Ten-man Cork City lose badly away to Bohemians

Bohemians 5

Cork City 0

CORK CITY endured more misery in the Capital as the Rebel Army fell to their second defeat in fours days in Dublin after their defeat against Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Monday evening.

Despite a positive start from City, the sending-off of Ally Gilchrist in the 30 minute ultimately cost them of getting any points from the game.

The Rebel Army had frustrated the league leaders up to the sending-off but the dynamics of the match changed with Gilchrist’s dismissal, as Bohs ran out winners with goals from Jordon Flores, Alex McDonnell, James McManus and an Ali Coote brace.

There were two changes to the City side that started against Shelbourne three days earlier with Albin Wimbo and Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh replacing Ethon Varian, who was ineligible to play against his parent club, and Tunde Owolabi.

City would have been ahead within the first 20 seconds had it not been for a speculative save from James Talbot.

The Bohs keeper managed to claw out Ruairi Keating’s downward header before the striker was then unable to convert the follow-up. Although it was a terrific save from Talbot, Keating really should have scored.

Bohs were surprisingly uncomfortable during the early stages before they took control of the game.

However despite having the majority of the possession, Bohs were doing very little with it to trouble City.

The majority of play was in front of the Rebel Army players.

In possession; City weren’t holding onto the ball long enough.

They often went aimlessly direct with the ball, which made things very comfortable for the Bohs players.

When they did manage to make clearances somewhere close to Keating, there was a lack of support for the striker.

The Gypies first real chance came midway through the half when Jordon Flores stung the hands of Daniel Moynihan, before Cian Coleman made an excellent block to deny Bohs going ahead.

The home side continued their onslaught on the City goal but credit must go to Colin Healy’s players for the way they threw their bodies on the line to prevent Bohs going ahead.

City were reduced to 10-men when Ally Gilchrist was sent-off for what referee Adriano Reale saw as a kick-out from the City defender on Jonathan Afolabi.

Gilchrist had initially blocked the off the ball run of Afolabi which resulted in both players going to ground, and it then appeared that the Scottish player’s boot made some sort of connection with the Bohs striker’s stomach.

To make matters worse for the visitors, from the resulting free-kick, Flores showed excellent technique to get the ball up and over the City wall and into the top corner of the net which gave Moynihan little chance in the City goal.

Bohs seemed content with their lead as the half drew to a close, with the hosts dropping the intensity of their play.

Being a man down, City were understandably reluctant to be adventurous in their play and were happy to ensure that Bohs’ lead remained only by one goal going into half-time.

Bohs doubled their advantage early in the second-half when McDonnell was slipped down the side of the City box before striking low across Moynihan.

Although it was a good finish from McDonnell, the City players could have done better to prevent it by being more aggressive in their challenges in the build-up to the goal.

Any hopes City had of getting back into the match were ended when Coote got his sides’ third from close-range.

The Bohs player was at it again just two minutes later, after another cross into the box saw the unmarked player finish past Moynihan.

Bohs made it five when McManus unleashed an unstoppable strike into the top corner from long-range.

Bohemians: Talbot ; Horton, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; McDonnell (McManus 61), Flores (Clarke 73), Williams (Coote 68); Twardek, Connolly (McDaid 68), Afolabi.

Cork City: Moynihan; Coleman, Gilchrist, Honohan; Crowley, Bolger (O’Donovan 74), Healy, O’Brien-Whitemarsh (Murphy 62), Coffey (Krezic 62), Wimbo (Walker 68); Keating (Owolabi 62).

Referee: A Reale