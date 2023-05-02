Authority wins the Gary O’Sullivan Memorial draghunt race

ANOTHER masterclass display from the champion Authority of ensured he won the Garry O’Sullivan Memorial Senior Draghunt at Shanlyre on Sunday.

The warmer conditions certainly increased the attendance and they were treated to a great days sport.

For the O’Sullivan family it was another nostalgic day as they were celebrating the 20th anniversary of this great meeting and for a Northern Hunt hound to win the big race made it that bit more special.

The various vantage points saw the hounds enjoy good open running and when they came into view they were a few in with a chance of landing the spoils.

In a terrific drive to the finish the winner showed all his class as he crossed the tape ahead of the Trina and Ken Long Southern/Carrigaline Harriers ace Blue Daisy.

The Thomas and Chloe Murray trained Time Will Tell of Shanakiel Harriers ran a solid race to snatch third ticket ahead of the minor placed hounds Wolfe Tone Lass, Mossgrove Daisy and Jamie’s Gem.

The mood in the camp was one of elation as the winning trainer spoke of his honour in retaining the Garry O’Sullivan memorial.

“On the 20th year of this memorial to win it is very special and my co-owner Darren Clarke who is a cousin of the O’Sullivan family travelled from London and I think we are all delighted with the performance of Authority."

In the Senior Maiden Draghunt, there was joy for Dave and Damien Kidney when their Southern/Carrigaline Harriers charge Samantha’s Rose won in style.

Hannah Banana trained by Troy and Ava O'Mahony of Mayfield crossing the tape to win the Garry O'Sullivan Puppy Draghunt at Shanlyre

By virtue of this win Samantha’s Rose is promoted to the Senior ranks and on this occasion she crossed the tape ahead of the consistent Sean T from John and Sean O’Sullivan’s Griffin United kennel.

Another consistent ace Tiger’s Ace from the Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins Shanakiel Harriers kennel filled third ahead of Kane, Tex and Naoi.

The Kidney family are steeped in draghunting history and father Dave was naturally elated with this win.

“Samantha’s Rose has shown great form this season and to win at this meeting is very special.” The action began on Saturday evening at the same venue when the Puppy race took place.

Good open country saw the young hounds blitz the course and in the end, the honours went to the Troy and Ava O’Mahony Mayfield trained Hannah Banana.

A few hounds showed on the finish but in the style of a good finishing hound the winner crossed the tape like a scolded cat ahead of the Michael Crowley Griffin United-trained Knocks Boy.

Championship leader Ashcroft filled third ticket ahead of Jamie’s Dream, Slievemish Bounce and Honey Suckle.

After chalking up his second win of the season trainer Troy O’Mahony was naturally elated.

“It's always nice to win and to be fair when our hound gets an opportunity she usually takes it and with my daughter Ava interested in the sport it gives us all a huge lift.”

Garry O’Sullivan Senior: 1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Blue Daisy (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Time Will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Wolfe Tone Lass (Northern Hunt); 5. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen).

Senior Maiden: 1. Samantha’s Rose (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 2. Sean T (Griffin United); 3. Tiger’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Kane (Griffin United); 5. Tex (IHT); 6. Naoi (Shanakiel Harriers).

Puppy: 1. Hannah Banana (Mayfield); 2. Knocks Boy (Griffin United); 3. Ashcroft (Northern Hunt); 4. Jamie’s Dream (Clogheen); 5. Slievemish Bounce (Clogheen); 6. Honey Suckle (Clogheen).