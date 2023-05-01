Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 10:50

Late Matt O’Riordan point seals the win for Erin's Own over Charleville in senior hurling league

Eoghan Murphy of Erin's Own in action against Stephen McDonnell of Glen Rovers.

Jack McKay

Erin’s Own 1-15 

Charleville 0-16 

Erin’s Own edged out Charleville in their closely contested RedFM Hurling League Division 1 game in Caherlag on Sunday morning.

Strong performances from free taker Eoin Murphy and full-forward Ronan Twomey were the difference maker, as Erin’s Own’s picked up their second league win of the season.

Charleville’s Jack Doyle was lethal from placed balls, although it was Andrew Cagney who stood out for the visitors and got the opening score of the game.

Erin’s Own started strong, as Ronan Twomey and James O’Carroll put them ahead inside of five minutes, but Ronan’s excellent goal moments later gave them an early four-point lead. 

The full-forward powered through, smashing the sliotar into the roof of the net from close range.

The teams traded scores after the goal, before a pair of frees from Jack Doyle got Charleville back within two. 

Eoin Murphy replied with a free for the hosts, but a point from Doyle and two from Cagney got the visitors level.

Looking for a way to get ahead, Cian O’Callaghan fired at Charleville goalkeeper Cian Collins, who produced an excellent reaction save to stop a certain goal. 

The blocked shot fell to the grounded Darren Butler, who caught the ball, turned, and kicked it away from danger.

Charleville did manage to take the lead in the 28th minute, but Cagney’s point was cancelled out a minute later by Twomey. 

Two more Murphy scores put the hosts three ahead, but Charleville brought it back to a one-point gap by the whistle.

With Erin’s Own ahead 1-12 to 0-13 and 15 to play, it was still anyone’s game. Tom Dillon was called into action, as Tim Hawe forced a good save from the Erin’s Own keeper. 

Charleville did manage two points, though, drawing level once again with 10 minutes remaining.

The teams spent the next five minutes battling it out for the lead, but with the pressure on, it was the hosts who drew blood. 

Murphy’s composed free was followed up by a fantastic score from Matt O’Riordan, who split the posts from a tight angle in added time to seal the win.

Scorers for Erin’s Own: E Murphy 0-7 (0-5 f, 0-1 65), R Twomey 1-3, J O’Carroll, M O’Riordan 0-2 each, P O’Shea 0-1.

Charleville: J Doyle 0-8 (0-7 f, 0-1 65), A Cagney 0-6, D Forde, J O’Brien 0-1 each.

ERIN’S OWN: T Dillon; R O’Regan, C Dooley, C O’Connor; C McDonnell, M O’Carroll, D Twomey; J O’Carroll, P O’Shea; S Guilfoyle, E Murphy, M O’Riordan; S Irwin, R Twomey, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: T Foley for S Guilfoyle (47), T O’Connell for C Dooley (57, inj).

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; D Butler, C Cagney, J Kilcommins; A Dennehy, D O’Flynn, F Cagney; S Gleeson, J Callahan; G Kelleher, A Cagney, J Doyle; T Hawe, D Forde, J O’Brien.

Subs: DJ Collins for J O’Brien (37), O O’Connell for S Gleeson (40), G Gleeson for D Forde (45).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).

