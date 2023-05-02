RedFM Hurling League: Carrigaline move clear in Division 3

Carrigaline took advantage of slip-ups by Newcestown and Blackrock to move into sole ownership of the lead in Division 3 of the RedFM Hurling League.

A 1-22 to 0-11 win away to Bandon on Saturday leaves the Carrigdhoun club on eight points, having won four of their five outings so far. Leading by 0-12 to 0-7, Carrigaline struck a significant blow early in the second half as Finn O’Connell scored a goal after combining well with his midfield partner Ronan Kellleher. Brian Kelleher finished with 14 points for the winners.

Prior to the weekend, there had been a three-way tie at the top but Newcestown and Blackrock’s second team both lost. Newcestown’s 1-23 to 1-15 defeat at home to Éire Óg on Friday night allowed the Ovens side to leapfrog their hosts and move into second place. Daniel Healy got the Éire Óg goal as well as three points while Eoin O’Shea scored 11 points and Jack Sheehan accounted for four.

Blackrock’s first team stayed in a share of second – seven points, three off leaders Sarsfields – in Division 1 as they enjoyed a 3-20 to 1-21 win at home to Kanturk on Sunday morning. Tadhg Deasy, Tom Grainger and Robbie Cotter all found the net for the reigning league champions.

The Rockies’ victory keeps them level with Douglas – who beat Carrigtwohill on Thursday – and Fr O’Neills. On Saturday, the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge side had a 0-15 to 0-12 win away to Killeagh in their East Cork derby. O’Neills were able to call on Liam O’Driscoll, Kevin O’Sullivan, Billy Dunne and Cillian Broderick to provide key scoring input.

In Sunday morning’s other game, Erin’s Own were 1-15 to 0-16 winners at home to Charleville, with Ronan Twomey scoring 1-3 while Eoghan Murphy sent over seven frees and Peter O’Shea and Matt O’Riordan each scored two points.

In Division 2, Glen Rovers’ good win away to Bishopstown last Thursday ensures that they remain top on nine points, with Courcey Rovers and St Finbarr’s tied on seven in second after the Ballinspittle/Ballinadee club beat the county champions. The final score was 1-19 to 0-19, with Richard Sweetnam scoring 1-8.

On Saturday, Newtownshandrum picked up their second win, triumphing by 5-18 to 1-17 away to Fermoy. Jamie Coughlan scored 2-8 for the North Cork side while Eoin O’Mahony and Conor Twomey each got 1-2 and Stephen Minihane also found the net.

Ballinhassig's Fintan O'Leary scored 1-3 in the win over Valley Rovers. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Sunday morning saw the joint leaders of Division 4, Ballinhassig and Valley Rovers, put their 100 percent records on the line and it was the home side who came out on top, the Blues triumphing by 1-18 to 0-14 against their south-east neighbours.

The evergreen Fintan O’Leary was the key man for Seán Guiheen’s side, scoring 1-3, while Brian Lynch, Evan Cullinane, Charlie Grainger, Richard Lombard, Diarmuid O’Sullivan and Conor Desmond all weighed in with points. Colm Butler’s frees were a primary source of Valleys’ scores while Adam Kenneally and Cormac Kilduff registered too. Valleys are two points clear of the East Cork pair in third place, Lisgoold and St Catherine’s.

Argideen Rangers’ 1-11 to 0-6 win away to Ballygiblin has given them a three-point lead at the top of Division 5. There is a four-team chasing pack on six points, though two of them – Russell Rovers, who beat Castlemartyr, and Mayfield, winners against Midleton, do have games in hand on the Timoleague side.

Watergrasshill and Cloughduv, who beat Dungourney and Aghada respectively, are also on six points.

After three rounds of Division 6, there are three teams still with perfect records. Ballygarvan beat Sarsfields’ second team while Kilbrittain overcame Meelin and Tracton got the better of Douglas. Next up is a meeting of Kilbrittain and Tracton, which will see one or both drop points for the first time.

In Division 7, Glen Rovers are the only team with three wins from three games, having beaten Erin’s Own. The Glounthaune side had picked up two victories prior to that and they are one of four teams on four points along with Ballinora, Ballinascarthy and Kilshannig.