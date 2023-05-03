Doolan’s Cow secure third Sports Gear Direct Premier Division title in a row

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

Doolan’s Cow 4 UCC United 0

DOOLAN’S COW were crowned Sports Gear Direct Premier Division champions for the third season in a row after a comfortable 4-0 win over UCC United at Mayfield Community School last Sunday morning.

Having sealed the title after the Thursday night win over Healy’s, the Cow wrapped up a 17th consecutive league win with first-half goals from Tony O’Reilly and Jamie Murphy with two each.

The Cow became the first team since the late '80s to lift three titles in succession and remain on course for a third quadruple success.

Martin Harvey Solicitors 0 Brew Boys United 0

Harvey’s first scoreless draw of the campaign has left the door open for Jay Bazz to finish joint runners-up should they win their remaining two fixtures.

Satellite Taxis 6 Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 2

Satellite Taxis hit six for the second time in four days to stay in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Breff McCarthy and Doody helped themselves to a brace apiece in the first half with Kieran Kelleher notching Valleys' sole response in the opening 45.

Aidan Casey and Kian Fitzgerald added further goals for the winners with Stephen O’Donovan netting a second for the visitors.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Jason O’Neill Electrical 1 Andy Sull’s Hair 3

ASH strengthen their grip at the top by comfortably overcoming JONE with goals from Sean Keegan, Scott McCarthy and Nathan McCarthy.

Kieran Barry had earlier tied up the contest at 1-1 before half-time.

Longboats 2 Cork County Council 3

Ray Murphy gave Longboats a dream start with a first-minute opener which was cancelled out by Al Maawali in the 27th minute.

Ross Daly restored Council’s lead within minutes before Kevin Dullea equalized in the 80th minute.

However, Mohammed Alhajri intercepted a square pass to send Jordon Hughes for the winner in the last minute.

Trend Micro 2 Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 1

Following a goalless opening 45, goals from And Cause and Matheus Freire were enough to secure the points despite James O’Leary reducing the deficit with fifteen minutes remaining.

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 0 Cork Hospitals 2

Cork Hospitals remain in the hunt for a possible top-three finish after goals from Tadhg Whelan and Afayne Obilana sealed a 15th campaign victory.

HBC Redemption Rovers 8 Telus International 2

HBC recorded their biggest win to date by putting eight past Telus courtesy of Stuart McSweeney and David O’Sullivan, both with three and Corey Ring and Shaun Ricken with one apiece.

MIDWEEK ROUND-UP:

Champions Doolan’s Cow wrapped up their third successive title, and fifth in all, with three matches in hand following a comprehensive 7-0 win over Healy O’Connor Solicitors.

James Cotter netted a hat-trick with Jamie Murphy, Wayne Buckley, Stephen McCarthy and Aaron Hennessy completing the scoring.

Four-time winners Marlboro Trust were consigned to relegation by Satellite Taxis whose scorers in their 6-1 win included Jack O’Brien (3), Anthony Moynihan (2) and Shane Doody with the strike of the night from fully thirty yards out.

Elsewhere, Valley Rangers secured their top-flight status with a three-nil win over UCC United John ‘Teddy’ Noonan (2) and Allan Carr registered the goals for the winners.

In the first division, Andy Sull’s Hair leapfrogged leaders Ash Rovers by scoring three second-half goals courtesy of Dave O’Neill, Josh McAuliffe and Ryan Walsh in their three-nil win over The Weigh Inn.

Trend Micro were deserving 4-1 winners over Suro Cars. Lucas Scatolin, And Caue, José Guerra and Rafael Barreiro were on target for the winners. Suro’s Lee McCarthy had earlier reduced the deficit to 3-1 in the second half.

Cork County Council’s topsy-turvy season continued with a best of five goals win over JONE.

After Rob Susek had given Council the lead and Gareth Donovan had equalized before half-time, Kyle McNamara gave JONE the lead for the first time in the 67th minute.

Within minutes Kieran O’Regan levelled for Council and left the door open for Yousuf al Maawali to produce a sublime finish late on.

Telus got into their stride early on against Curry House and hit the front through Callan Dempsey who was played in by Jack Murphy. Telus killed the game off within a minute of the second half when Mick Bogan scored.

Further goals from Murphy and Dempsey,with his 28th of the season and 31st in all, put the gloss on an impressive victory.

Suro were back in action on Friday night but unfortunately narrowly lost out 4-2 to Crookstown United in a tough encounter.

A Kevin Barrett 18th-minute penalty gave Crookstown the advantage only for Kevin O’Connor to equalize eight minutes later.

Stephen O’Donoghue’s powerful header restored United‘s lead within a minute of the second-half kicking off.

Suro were not to be denied and O’Connor Levelled three minutes later.

Mark Sullivan put Crookstown ahead for the third time, in the 77th minute, with Patrick Barry completing the scoring to give manager Tim Irwin the win he desired to celebrate his 40th birthday in style last Saturday night.