John Horgan on hurling: Cork fans buzzing but Tipp will be more tuned to Páirc life

THE great beauty of sport is its uncertainty and that was certainly evident last weekend.

After asking very searching questions of Limerick in Thurles, many expected Waterford to build on the platform that they had laid in that encounter when they arrived in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Many believed too that Limerick would be much better against Clare after the fright that they received at Waterford's hands.

However, in both instances the expected did not materialise, Cork having it pretty much their own way against Waterford and Clare deservedly inflicting defeat on Limerick, the first time that the latter had lost a Munster championship encounter in a couple of years.

As a result, the provincial championship has been blown wide open and the uncertainty before it began has become even greater.

Limerick's loss added greater significance to Cork's opener with Waterford and victory became even more of an imperative, all the more so because of their home advantage.

ROAD TRIPS

Cork's final two games in the championship are away in Cusack Park and in the Gaelic Grounds and travelling to those difficult venues without having bagged something from their two home games could have put them in a very precarious position.

They will still probably need something from those away assignments but their comprehensive victory over Waterford has certainly relieved the pressure and they will now believe that they are in a very advantageous position to make it two from two against Tipperary next Saturday night.

Cork did most things right last Sunday, a return of 27 points was not bad for openers with the six starting forwards all registering on the scoreboard.

Darragh Fitzgibbon posted a quartet of fine points in the number nine jersey and Rob Downey did a Barry Nash on it, leaving his defensive berth to fire over a brace of excellent points.

Robbie O'Flynn sent out a message too that he's very much in the equation, delivering another brace of points off the bench and adding to the competition for starting places on the team.

There is really no such thing as perfection on the field of play and Cork certainly were not perfect, wide of the target a few times when scores were looking very much on.

Waterford were allowed to create a couple of decent goal opportunities too but the alertness of Patrick Collins prevented them from raising a green flag.

Cork didn't trouble Billy Nolan too often either in the Waterford goal but as an opening-day performance, it was very assured from the outset and Waterford were kept at arm's length throughout.

Mention too must be made on the superb block by Damien Cahalane that denied Patrick Fitzgerald a goal in the second half.

As a contest, the game never ignited, in stark contrast to the epic in the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night but that was very much down to the fact that Cork took control of the proceedings very early on and their composure was maintained for the best part of the 70 minutes.

Waterford emptied their bench at half-time and their three unanswered points at the beginning of the second half gave their supporters some grounds for optimism.

But that was short-lived as Cork pushed on, remaining assertive in most areas.

ODD

Waterfor's limp performance was a bit of a mystery, all the more so coming on the back of a lot of positivity in their defeat to Limerick.

Maybe that effort took too much out of them and they could not raise the bar anymore against Cork.

The importance of Cork's victory cannot be stressed enough.

Their league campaign had ended on a rather dismal note against Kilkenny and in the weeks leading up to last Sunday doubt had filled the air regarding the make-up of the team.

A number of players too had little or no game time because of injury concerns but they laid down a marker on Sunday and illustrated too that things had gone well on the training ground as they prepared for what was always going to be a game of the utmost importance.

Cork lost their two opening games last season but still managed to sneak into the All-Ireland series but it's highly unlikely that situation would apply this time.

Waterford's championship year is now hanging by a thread and it's going to be very difficult to rebuild for their next assignment against a Clare team that will be buzzing after their heroics against Limerick.

Waterford are at a big disadvantage too by having to play all their games outside of Walsh Park and another ground can never be a home game.

But for now it's all about Cork's opening innings, the impressive championship debuts of Brian Roche and Tommy O'Connell and another illustration of the importance of Patrick Horgan to the team.

Peter Hogan of Waterford has a shot on goal despite the efforts of Tommy O'Connell and Ciaran Joyce. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

One of his points from open play from under the South Stand was a sublime effort from a player who still offers so much to this Cork set-up.

There was no shortage of energy to this Cork performance but, at the same time, there must be a realisation too that far more difficult obstacles are likely to be put in their way.

The introduction of Robbie O'Flynn and Shane Kingston will intensify the competition for places and young Eoin Downey comes back into the reckoning too.

And that has to be the way, competition for every place on the team, building a squad comparable to what has served Limerick so well over the past couple of years.

As a unit, this was a solid and at times very impressive Cork performance and team boss Pat Ryan will have been more than happy with it.

But it's only the start and we will be all that bit more knowledgeable after Tipperary show what they can offer on Saturday night.

They yielded a rich dividend from their opener against Clare but it's unlikely that Cork will be as accommodating in defence as Clare were that day.

Look, it's Cork and Tipp, need we say anymore?