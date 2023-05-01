Cork v Tipp: Key factors ahead of great hurling rivals' Páirc Uí Chaoimh showdown

LIAM CAHILL'S RECORD:

After a largely successful stint in Waterford that ended on a sour note after Cork beat them in Walsh Park last May, Cahill headed home to replace Colm Bonnar.

Last season was a huge disappointment for the Premier but they stablised this spring and then came out all guns blazing in Ennis on the opening weekend of the Munster championship, blasting five goals past Clare. It wasn't a flawless display but hurling with massive intensity and chasing goals are the hallmarks of teams managed by Cahill and coached by Mikey Bevans.

The 1996 All-Star forward ticks every box for Tipp, an All-Ireland winning minor selector in 2007, he then oversaw victories at minor, U20 and U21 between 2014 and '19. He impressed as Waterford bainisteoir given they pushed Limerick as hard as any county in 2020 and '21 and while last year was a disappointment, they blew Cork out of the water in the league decider.

Cahill has an excellent record against Cork teams. His most notable success came in the 2018 All-Ireland when reversing a heavy Munster final loss to a star-studded U21 crop featuring Shane Kingston, Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Robbie O'Flynn and Tim O'Mahony.

The following season a late Jake Morris goal broke Rebel hearts in the U20 provincial final and they followed up with 5-17 to 1-18 win in the All-Ireland, rocking Cork with four goals inside eight minutes.

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill had a strong underage record against Cork. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Next Saturday is Cahill's chance to carry that underage record into senior.

ON-FORM JAKE MORRIS:

Morris inflicted damage against Cork at underage, coming up trumps at minor and U20; at senior he clipped the leveller off the bench in 2018 and grabbed goal 12 months ago in Thurles.

He thrived during the league under Cahill to the tune of four goals and added 2-4 from play, as well as earning a penalty for Jason Forde to convert, in that statement victory in Cusack Park. Cork will need to keep closer tabs than Clare did on Morris, whose brother Pearse has hurled here on Leeside in recent seasons with Bishopstown.

While Noel McGrath, set for his 64th championship outing in blue and gold next Saturday, is as mercurial as ever, sniping long-range points, drifting into pockets of space and linking the play stylishly, Morris is now the fulcrum of the Tipp attack. Seamus Callanan, though injured, John McGrath, Jason Forde and Patrick Maher remain central figures in the squad but Morris, with his pace, touch and clinical finishing, brings an X-factor.

It's up to the Cork backs to shut that down. Waterford threatened to raise green flags a few times.

An umpire signals a wide after Waterford miss another chance. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

LAST THREE MEETINGS:

2022: Tipperary 1-24 Cork 3-30, Semple Stadium:

The Rebels needed a victory to progress to the All-Ireland series and the hosts were enduring a poor season, though the game hinged on a Noel McGrath penalty that hit the post followed by an Alan Connolly goal at the other end.

Goalscorer after 40 seconds Morris and Forde were Tipp's main scoring threats. Conor Lehane landed seven points from play for Cork, Shane Kingston, Robbie O'Flynn and Seamus Harnedy 0-10 between them with Tim O'Mahony and Darragh Fitzgibbon raising green flags.

2019: Cork 1-24 Tipperary 2-28, Páirc Uí Chaoimh:

Callanan and Bubbles O’Dwyer were on song as the All-Ireland winning side of 2010 and '16 got the show on the road again under Liam Sheedy, which culminated into landing Liam MacCarthy again. Brendan Maher was majestic at wing-back at the sun-kissed Páirc.

Tipp were in control despite Anthony Nash saving a Forde penalty and a late Harnedy goal was only a consolation for the hosts.

2018: Tipperary 2-20 Cork 1-23, Semple Stadium:

A game of two halves, as Cork were 1-15 to 1-6 up at the break but struggled to maintain that on the restart. Kieran Kingston's side got some big displays up front, his son Shane with 1-5 from play, Harnedy 0-5 and Daniel Kearney 0-4.

Nash made an all-time great save from Bubbles O'Dwyer but Tipp raised green flags through Forde and Noel McGrath. Harnedy and Kingston helped Cork get their noses in front late on only for sub Morris to level.