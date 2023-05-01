Cork hurlers clicked and exploited Waterford's misfiring game-plan 

THERE’S always a sense of trepidation, and even vulnerability, before a side gets a win under their belt in championship combat, as you just never know how well-prepped you are until you’ve tested yourself where it counts.

Cork fans need not have worried, as Pat Ryan’s charges were 100% ready for the Waterford challenge at Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday afternoon.

The win was never in doubt, and Cork will welcome Tipperary next Saturday in confident mood that they can now take a giant step in ensuring qualification from Munster if they can follow this up with another victory.

Waterford notched the first score in the first minute from a free from Stephen Bennett. They did not score again until the 21st minute when Bennett landed another free. In the interim Cork had landed eight unanswered points to establish a lead they never looked liked relinquishing. Compare that to Cork, whose longest spell without a score over the whole 70 minutes was only five minutes.

The key to Cork dominating on the scoreboard in the first half was the manner in which they completely dominated the Déise under contested puck-outs, from both goalkeepers.

Cork ended up winning 23/28 of their own puck-outs while Waterford only won 19/39, but even those stats only tell half the story, as they include the short puckout stats, which are always won by the restarting team.

When you look at the long puck-outs stats in the first half, they make for damning viewing from a Waterford point of view. Cork won nine out of the 10 deliveries that Patrick Collins sent long, whereas Waterford only retrieved five out of 17 that went long from Billy Nolan.

Cork would not be noted as a team that is strong in the air, but from their own puck-outs the Cork players were able to find space for Collins to find them, while they brought real tenacity and work rate to outwork their opponents when the ball hit the deck.

A few eye-catching grabs from Rob Downey also helped. If Waterford boss Davy Fitzgerald could rewind the clock he would probably try and work the ball through the lines more from short restarts.

In general play, it was very noticeable how Cork players were able to drift into pockets of space around the Waterford 65 early on, with their team-mates able to pick them out for easy scores, which helped stretct Cork’s lead.

Brian Roche was awarded the man of the match award, and it was well deserved, and a very deliberate nod to the manic work rate that the Bride Rovers man brings to Cork’s engine room. His battle with Jamie Barron was always going to be crucial, and Roche, making his first-ever championship start, won it hands down.

One particular manic piece of aggression to win dirty ball in the 16th minute encapsulated his outstanding effort.

He beat off huge performances from Robert Downey and Darragh Fitzgibbon to win the award.

Robert Downey of Cork in action against Dessie Hutchinson of Waterford. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Downey scored his first two championship points for Cork and helped the Rebels win the puck-out battle throughout, while Fitzgibbon had three points landed from play inside eight minutes, and ended with four. There had been a worry that he might not have the sharpness after missing so much hurling this spring, but it turned out that we had nothing to be worried about.

BOOST

In a game that was chock-a-block with positives from a Cork perspective one of the biggest was the sight of Robbie O’Flynn returning to the fray, after recovering from injury early in the league campaign, to land two excellent points from play in the second half. His superb effort from the left touchline in the 54th minute showed the touch, pace and scoring ability he brings to proceedings.

Cork led by 0-15 to 0-6 at half-time and when Waterford banged over the first three points of the second half to reduce the lead to just six, you feared that, with the strong breeze blowing eastwards, the comeback might be on, but when Cork sliced over the next five that basically ended the Waterford challenge, with Cork ultimately winning pulling up.

With Clare scalping All-Ireland champions Limerick on Saturday night at the Gaelic Grounds the likelihood is that qualification out of Munster may well come down to points difference once the final whistle goes in the last game of the round-robin series.

The positive points difference of +9 from this game may well be extremely valuable in a few weeks.