James Hannigan on a memorable first season with UCC Demons

BLUE Demons young basketball star, James Hannagan will collect his InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League young player of the year on Saturday at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dublin at the Basketball Ireland Awards Ceremony.

James, along with his twin brother Scott, transferred from Neptune to the Sunday’s Well club last August and he was rewarded for all his dedication and hard work in what was a standout first season for him.

Both brothers played with Neptune from the age of four, however, due to lack of court time made the difficult decision to move. To be fair, it paid off, as they became vital cogs in Danny O’Mahony’s side in their first season back at Super League Level, reaching the semi-finals.

James is a smashing young man and he was very proud of his achievements this year that earned him the award.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to be honest since it was announced that I was picked for the award,” James said.

"Scott and myself have put in years of hard work to improve our games, doing a lot of early morning workouts, extra shooting sessions and gym work and I am delighted that all that extra effort has paid off.

However, this is only the start of our new journey and we continue to work hard over the summer to be ready for the new season ahead.

"To be fair to the Demons people, they welcomed us from the very first night we arrived in the Mardyke Area for practice. I found it a little strange at first, as I would have played against most of my new teammates for years, but as the season matured we really gelled and I enjoyed every minute.

"The more I played I got used to the Demons style of play and got more comfortable and confident as the season went on.

"I would like to thank my parents Jim and Sharon as they were always there and backed us through the ups and downs this year. I would also like to thank my new teammates as they were always very supportive of us.

INCREDIBLE

"In particular Kyle Hosford and Carleton Cuff, were incredible captains always pushing me in the right direction. Kyle is such a great role model for any young player, his so professional in everything he does. He always had my back, always offering advice and more importantly making me feel comfortable on court.

"I must also thank Danny as he had great faith and confidence to play us from the very first game. When we met him last August the only thing he promised us that we would be given a chance to play and I hoped we repaid him for giving us that chance."