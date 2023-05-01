TV View: Cork hurling fans happy while 'junior B' stuff costs the Déise

KILKENNY'S Jackie Tyrell and Leeside legend Donal Óg Cusack were in the TV studio on Sunday for the Rebels' Munster hurling opener.

Cork simply had to get the all-important win from their clash against Waterford.

Presenter Joanne Cantwell referred to Clare’s magnificent win over Limerick on Saturday night before asking Donal Óg what are the expectations was in Cork for the season.

“I think Cork were very hot and cold during the league campaign and I would think the fans will be thinking this game will not be a replica of Waterford’s physical encounter against Limerick.

“To me, we will see a different Waterford and hopefully Cork can gather momentum in the closing 20 minutes and get the win.

“The one worry for Cork fans will be that Cork on their first day out will not be up to speed and Waterford’s opening game against Limerick despite the loss will stand to them."

Tyrell was rather philosophical in his assessment.

“We will see how Waterford’s energy levels are and have they the class to bounce from their near miss against Limerick?

“There were huge positives for Waterford to take from that game and surely Davy Fitzgerald will feel if they replicate that display it could go a long way to getting a win here today.”

BRUTAL

The first half was all about Cork as they outscored their opponents 0-15 to 0-6 and naturally Donal Óg wasn’t holding anything back in summing up the Waterford performance.

“There have been many excellent phases of play from Cork but to me, Waterford have been brutal in every aspect of the game as some of the stuff we saw down there was equivalent to a Junior B game in terms of how the ball was thrown around.”

Tyrell praised the contribution of Bride Rovers newcomer Brian Roche. It was also pointed out that Waterford’s puck-outs were disappointing as Cork won 11 of their 12 and but Waterford managed just 11 from 21.

Despite Waterford opening up with three consecutive points Cork soon bounced back and that’s as good as it got for the Déise with Cusack praising the Leesiders after their comfortable nine-point win.

"It was a terrific team performance with Brian Roche a worthy Man of the Match recipient and his centre-field partner Darragh Fitzgibbon also had a magnificent game.

Cork rookie Brian Roche edged his battle with Jamie Barron. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

"Look there were many players to commend out there today but I thought Patrick Horgan was outstanding and the Cork management are sure to be happy without getting carried away."

The youthfulness in the Cork squad was pointed out by Tyrell.

The one noticeable aspect for me is that I am looking down on the Cork team on the pitch and they are not getting carried away and I am amazed how young they are minus their helmets.”

The arrival of Seamus Harnedy to the studio was also interesting with Tyrell pointing out that he was no longer a spring chicken!

Harnedy responded with a smile: "No I am not a spring chicken but to be fair our manager is serious about the game all being about teamwork as he consistently drills this into us.

“The panel and the extended one has great camaraderie and now we have six days to get ready for what will be a true test against Tipperary on Saturday."