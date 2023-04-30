Cork ladies footballers off to winning start in Munster campaign

Tipperary 1-14 Cork 1-17

Cork opened their TGA Munster Senior Ladies Football Championship campaign with a deserved win over Tipperary at Cahir.

But they were made to fight all the way by the home side who were led by Aishling Moloney who scored 1-12 for them in an outstanding individual performance.

But in the end, Cork had too much for the Tipp side with the likes of Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan, Erika O’Shea, Eimear Kiely, Emma Cleary and Roisin Phelan leading by example to see the Rebels take the points.

Cork made five changes to the team announced during the week with Meabh O’Sullivan, Hannah Looney, Libby Coppinger, Katie Quirke, and Sarah Leahy replaced by Sarah Murphy, Eimear Meaney, Aoife Healy, Anna Ryan and Doireann O’Sullivan.

Aishling Moloney opened the scoring just 30 seconds in with Eimear Kiely getting Cork off the mark from the restart.

Moloney put her side back in front after six minutes in a low-scoring start. The same player put two between the sides as she was causing problems for the Cork defence. And she got her fourth to keep her side in control early on.

It took Cork 12 minutes to get their second score, with Kiely pointing again from another free. She made it a one-point game after 17 minutes with the Rebels' first point from play, to make it 0-3 to 0-4.

Kiely had the sides level before Ciara O’Sullivan put Cork in front for the first time.

Aoife Healy put them two to the good before Moloney pulled a point back from a free, 0-6 to 0-5.

Doireann put Cork two in front again and she made it 0-8 to 0-5 from a free as half-time approached.

Ciara O'Sullivan leading the Cork charge against Tipperary. Picture: Dan Linehan

Both sides had chances to score but missed easy opportunities to see it stay at 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time.

Ciara O’Sullivan increased the Rebels' lead five minutes into the second half before Moloney was on target again for the home side. Niamh Martin reduced the deficit to two before scores from Emma Cleary and Ciara O’Sullivan put four between them again.

Two more from Moloney, followed by two from Doireann O’Sullivan made it made 0-13 to 0-9 with 44 minutes played.

Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan scored either side of two more from Moloney as Cork led 0-15 to 0-11 after 54 minutes.

In a dramatic finish, a goal from Kiely looked like she has secured the win for Cork, but straight from the restart Moloney raised a green flag at the other end to make it a two point game.

But a late point from Laura O’Mahony sealed a three-point win for the Rebels, 1-17 to 1-14 after a highly entertaining game. Cork now face Kerry in the second round next Sunday at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

Scorers for Cork: E Kiely 1-4 (0-2 f), D O’Sullivan 0-5 (1f), C O’Sullivan 0-4, A Healy, E Cleary, M Duggan, L O’Mahony 0-1 each.

Tipperary: A Moloney 1-12 (0-6 f), N Martin, AR Kennedy 0-1 each.

CORK: S Murphy; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; D Kiniry, S Kelly, R Leahy; E O’Shea, A Healy; A Ryan, D O’Sullivan, E Cleary; O Cahalane, E Kiely, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: H Looney for R Leahy (28 inj), K Quirke for O Cahalane (44), D Kiely for A Ryan, L O’Mahony for E Cleary (both 48), A McDonagh for A Healy (55).

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; C O’Dwyer, M Curley, E Cronin; S English, L Spillane, N Towey; A.R. Kennedy, L Morrissey; E Morrissey, M Creedon, A Delaney; A Fennessy, A Moloney, A McGuigan.

Subs: C English for A Fennessy, N Martin for A Delaney (both ht), E Kelly for L Morrissey (44), R Kiely for A McGuigan (48), S Ryan for M Creedon (55).

Referee: Eamonn Moran, Kerry.