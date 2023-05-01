Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 07:21

Shane Keegan urges Cobh Ramblers to refocus as they host Kerry 

East Cork side were unlucky to fall to a 1-0 loss away to Galway United on Friday
Cobh Ramblers FC manager Shane Keegan on the sideline at Eamonn Deacy Park. Picture: Ray Ryan

John O'Shea

DESPITE a good performance by Cobh Ramblers on Friday night, they were to suffer defeat ultimately to Galway United following their League Of Ireland First Division duel.

Ramblers are now four league games without a victory, but they are currently in fifth place and well in the playoff picture. That is a huge turnaround from last season.

Speaking to The Echo, Cobh Ramblers manager Shane Keegan reflected on the Galway game and how his side could take positives away from their performance.

"Delighted with the performance. We spoke about the need to deliver a performance. We got nothing out of last night’s game and we got a point last weekend, yet for me they were chalk and cheese.

"We didn’t perform last week against Treaty at all. So last night against Galway for us was all about trying to deliver a performance. 

If that performance delivered points happy days, but if it didn’t I could deal with it so long as there was a performance there.

"And there was. I thought we were absolutely excellent. I would put it in our top two or three performances of the season.

"It is just a credit to Galway that even with us playing at our absolute best they still found a way to get the three points. But I don’t think we could have done a whole lot more to be honest." 

Jason Abbott of Cobh Ramblers FC tackles Edward McCarthy of Galway Utd. Picture: Ray Ryan
Jason Abbott of Cobh Ramblers FC tackles Edward McCarthy of Galway Utd. Picture: Ray Ryan

On the injury to Jack Doherty, Keegan said the club will have to assess over the coming days the extent of and how long he will be out of action.

On the other hand, Galway United really are motoring impressively and they now have won all eleven of their league games so far this season.

2017 Premier Division and FAI Cup winning manager at Cork City in John Caulfield has Galway in great condition at present and a voyage back into the top flight of Irish football is most definitely a realistic prospect at the present moment in time.

Next up for Cobh is a home game against Kerry on Monday at St Colman’s Park. Ramblers boss Keegan is hoping his side can build on the positives gained from their trip to Galway.

“I think it is very important. I know certainly within the club nobody will be taking the Kerry game for granted that is for sure. I sincerely hope at supporter level, they understand it is not just a case of turning up and picking up three points either.

“Kerry would have been disappointed with last night’s performance. But it is only a few days since they lost very narrowly 1-0 to a Waterford team that is flying high. Even last week against Galway they were 1-0 up and unlucky to concede an equaliser just before half time.

“Kerry have definitely improved as the season has gone on. So it definitely won’t be a walk in the park for us on Monday. It is a very tight turnaround as well. We expended an awful lot of energy in Galway, so I think there will have to be a few changes on Monday night to try and keep us fresh, particularly with another massive game coming four days after that." 

Indeed with home games against Kerry and Finn Harps over the next seven days, it is a big week ahead for Cobh Ramblers.

