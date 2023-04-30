Banner roar stuns Limerick as Clare shake up Munster hurling championship

CLARE blew the Munster hurling championship wide open with a powerful display to stun 1/6 favourites Limerick on their own turf.

Brian Lohan's side were massive underdogs at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night after coughing up five goals to Tipperary in the opening round but hurled every sliotar like it was their last and deserved their 1-24 to 2-20 success.

Clare shipped blows throughout, including a goal to Seamus Flanagan just before half-time, another in injury time, and leaked four points in a row to allow the hosts to draw level after grabbing a Peter Duggan goal in the second half. Yet when Nemo's Colm Lyons sounded the final whistle, the Banner had prevailed by the minimum.

Four in a row chasing Limerick were poor for long spells in their victory over Waterford six days earlier and while they battled until the end, they simply didn't match their neighbours' intensity and work-rate. It didn't help that they lost Cian Lynch and Sean Finn to injury while former Hurler of the Year Gearóid Hegarty, dropped to the bench after being sent off against the Déíse, was peripheral on his introduction.

The bumper crowd of 30,460 savoured every minute of another cracker, with hard hits going in across the field and no shortage of standout displays for Clare. Centre-back John Conlon was the official MVP but Tony Kelly and Shane O'Donnell were everywhere in the second half, tackling with a ferocity that belied their size. After a paltry tally of a single point from Kelly, O'Donnell and Duggan in the Tipp loss, they shared 1-7 from play here.

Aidan McCarthy was on placed balls but added three from play too, while veteran wing-back David McInerney, Ryan Taylor, David Fitzgerald, returning from suspension, and keeper Eibhear Quilligan, restored to the starting line-up, all contributed handsomely. Sub Aron Shanagher made a telling impact, fetching high ball and scoring twice.

Also critical was the Clare tactics of pushing up on Limerick, pressing them hard in the middle third and denying centre-back Declan Hannon and Barry Nash, usually their free man at corner-back, the room to spray passes from defence.

Tom Morrissey picked up more possession than any other Limerick forward and had three from play but was harried and hounded from the off. Kyle Hayes and Will O'Donoghue left it all out there too and while the champions fell short, they'll still be expected to beat Tipp in Thurles and Cork at home to reach the Munster final.

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane 0-8 (0-6 f), S. Flanagan 2-1, D. Byrnes 0-5 f; T. Morrissey 0-4 (0-1 f), C. Lynch, C. O’Neill 0-1 each.

Clare: A. McCarthy 0-7 (0-3 f, 0-1 65), T. Kelly 0-4, P. Duggan 1-1, D. Fitzgerald, M. Rodgers (0-1 sl) 0-3 each, S. O’Donnell, A. Shanagher 0-2 each, D. McInerney, R. Taylor 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; S. Finn, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue; C. O’Neill, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, P. Casey.

Subs: M. Casey for S. Finn (inj h-t); G. Hegarty for C. Lynch (inj 38); D. Reidy for D. O’Donovan (44); G. Mulcahy for P. Casey (64); C. Boylan for C. O’Neill (70).

CLARE: E. Quilligan; A. Hogan, C. Cleary, R. Hayes; D. Ryan, J. Conlon, D. McInerney; R. Taylor, C. Malone; D. Fitzgerald, A. McCarthy, S. O’Donnell; T. Kelly (c), P. Duggan, M. Rodgers.

Subs: P. Flanagan for A. Hogan (temp 34-35); A. Shanagher for P. Duggan (60); S. Meehan for M. Rodgers (64); P. Flanagan for A. Hogan (70+4).

Referee: C. Lyons (Cork).