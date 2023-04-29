Cork City's struggles continue with home loss to Bohs

Cork City 1 Bohemians 3

CORK City’s winless run in the Women’s National League continued, with Bohemians scoring two second-half goals to get a victory at Turner’s Cross.

After Mia Dodd gave the visitors an early lead, Christina Dring forced in an equaliser at the start of the second half.

Then Lisa Murphy and Erika Burke scored twice in quick succession and the visitors to Cork wrapped up the three points.

This was a just reward as Bohemians immediately took the initiative and dominated possession, which forced City deep into their own half. The players responded by pressing through the centre, with Jesse Mendez leading this for her side.

Once Bohemians found a way around the press, they won three corners in the opening ten minutes. Their route to goal came from a foul on Kira Crosbie Bates by Jesse Mendez on the left-hand side. A free-kick was given and Dodd sent the ball in from the tightest of angles in the 12th minute.

City responded well to going a goal down, but they struggled to create any meaningful chances against a well-organised Bohemians defence. The Gypsies won a number of turnovers from this, and one of these ended with Sarah Rowe getting room to shoot.

Hannah Walsh comfortably dealt with this by catching the ball, a routine save from the goalkeeper. City went up the pitch from the restart and Katie Burdis brought down Dring. Eva Mangan sent in the free-kick and Rachel Kelly plucked the ball out of the air for Bohemians.

Aoibhin Donnelly had the best individual move by any player in a green shirt in the first half.

She took the ball down and ran onto the edge of the area. There was no reward for her close control as Bohemians surrounded her and won back possession.

City closed out the half with chances for Dring, and Bohemians hit back with Burke narrowly missing a cross from Rachel Doyle.

They didn’t let their momentum fade with the break. City started back with a Laura Shine winning a corner at the Shed End and Eva Mangan’s corner got forced in by Dring.

The equaliser hit the net with just five minutes played in the second half, and City’s next touch of the ball inside the Bohemians' half led to a cross from Dring floating inwards and Kelly needed to save this.

The rush of excitement was short-lived as Bohemians won a corner and Murphy guided in Burdis’ ball in the 59th minute.

The third goal came from absolutely nothing as a kick-out from Kelly split the City defence and landed at the feet of Burke. She sprinted clear, beat Walsh, and hit the ball in at the St Anne’s End. That condemned City to their sixth loss of the season, their third at home.

CITY: Hannah Walsh; Lauren Walsh, Christina Dring, Eva Mangan, Shaunagh McCarthy, Aoibhin Donnelly, Laura Shine, Hedi Mackin, Jesse Mendez, Niamh Cotter, Alix Mendez.

Subs: Ellie O'Brien for Dring (66), Chloe Atkinson for Alix Mendez (66), Fianna Bradley for Cotter (77), Kelly Leahy for Jesse Mendez (84).

BOHS: Rachel Kelly; Lynn Craven, Katie Burdis, Lisa Murphy, Ciara Maher, Fiona Donnelly, Kira Crosbie Bates, Rachel Doyle, Erica Burke, Mia Dodd, Sarah Rowe.

Subs: Katie Lovely for Burdis (80), Leah Hughes for Craven (90).

Referee: David Connolly.