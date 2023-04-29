Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 17:15

Ruthless Sarsfields overwhelm Na Piarsaigh in RedFM Hurling League

Scoring blitz either side of the break made it five successive wins for Sars
Sarsfield's Daniel Hogan celebrates a goal against Na Piarsaigh in 2021. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Jack McKay

Sarsfields 4-28 Na Piarsaigh  1-15 

CLINICAL Sarsfields made it five wins from five in the RedFM Hurling League as they thumped Na Piarsiagh.

The visitors started well but Sars replied with a devasting five unanswered scores, giving them a three-point lead after 10 minutes of play.

Na Piarsaigh remained competitive, and an excellent score from Daire Connery kickstarted a four-point run, putting the northsiders back in front.

However, Sars showed their class, scoring a staggering 2-6 in the space of 10 minutes. Colm McCarthy got the opening goal, as the corner-forward powered through Piarsaigh’s defence to bat the sliotar into the net. Alan Hogan’s puck-out was intercepted by Cian Darcy, who sprinted through before firing home Sars’ second within the minute. 

The keeper made up for his error minutes later, as James Sweeney’s effort came off the post and fell to Luke Hackett, but Hogan deflected his shot over.

After a scoreless run of 10 minutes, Eoghan Hannifin split the posts to get the visitors back on track. The teams traded scores before a Sars penalty on the eve of half-time. Daniel Hogan converted Sars were 3-14 t 0-10 up at the break.

Sars returned from the break in determined fashion, scoring 1-7 in the first 11 minutes on the restart, putting them a resounding 20 points clear.

With the result well and truly settled, the pace of the game naturally slowed. 

The final quarter saw Na Piarsaigh score 1-3, while the hosts managed 0-6.

Scorers for Sarsfields: D Hogan 2-4 (0-4 f, 1-0 pen), J Sweeney 0-5, Colm McCarthy 1-1, R O’Brien 0-4 (0-3 f), L Hackett 0-4, D Kearney, D Long 0-3 each, C Darcy 1-0, W Kearney 0-2, A Hackett, Cathal McCarthy 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh: C Hannifin 0-5 (0-4 f 0-1 65), P Rourke 0-4, D Connery 0-3 (0-2 f), S Forde 1-0, C Buckley 0-2, E Hannifin 0-1.

SARSFIELDS: A Kennedy; P Leopold, K Crowley, Cathal McCarthy; B Murphy, E Murphy, J Leahy; D Kearney, D Long; J Sweeney, D Hogan, A Hackett; Colm McCarthy, L Hackett, C Darcy.

Subs: D Roche for B Murphy, W Kearney for Colm McCarthy (both h-t), R O’Brien for D Hogan (40), K Walsh for E Murphy (48), L Casey for P Leopold, S O’Driscoll for D Long (both 50).

NA PIARSAIGH: A Hogan; P Murphy, E Gunning, R Cotter; D Connery, C Buckley, C Flynn; P Lehane, K Buckley; L Sheehan, C Hannifin, P Rourke; E Hannifin, S Forde, M Sheehan.

Subs: A Dennehy for C Flynn (3 inj), C Clancy for K Buckley, D Lee for M Sheehan (both h-t), C Hogan for E Hannifin (34), J Scanlon for R Cotter (42).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).

