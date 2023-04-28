John Caulfield's Galway United dig out a win over Cobh Ramblers

Galway United 1 Cobh Ramblers 0

IN front of the biggest crowd of the season at Eamonn Deacy Park, Cobh Ramblers produced a good showing but ultimately fell to defeat against the League Of Ireland First Division leaders Galway United.

John Caulfield’s Galway side kept up their 100% winning start to the season, with this result making it eleven league wins out of eleven so far in this First Division season.

Galway began well and went close as Stephen Walsh fired just wide in the opening minute.

In what was an evenly contested opening overall, Ramblers settled well and threatened on the quarter of an hour mark. Darragh O’Sullivan Connell saw an effort blocked down well by United defender and Corkman Rob Slevin.

Cobh goalkeeper Lee Steacy was moments later forced into a decent save to deny a well-struck effort by Killian Brouder from long range.

Galway continued to search for an opener, as O’Keeffe headed over from a corner kick in the 20th minute. At the midway point of the opening half, the home side saw a shot by Walsh cleared off the line by Ramblers defender Brendan Frahill.

Shane Keegan’s Cobh side were more than equal to what was thrown at them by the league leaders while also were efficient in position going forward, with Jack Doherty and James O’Leary among those looking lively for Ramblers in the attacking third.

Colm Horgan blasted wide for United on the stroke of half time. But a good and well-organised Ramblers display saw them go in on level terms at the break.

Cobh attacker Doherty from a free kick forced a save out of Galway goalkeeper Brendan Clarke early into the second half.

But it was Galway United that opened the scoring in the 50th minute when Vincent Borden blasted home with a powerful strike from inside the penalty area.

David Hurley has been impressive for Galway this term and he nearly scored against his former side on 58 minutes, when his well-drilled strike forced a save out of Steacy.

With 72 minutes played on the clock, United had another good chance to get a second, as Edward McCarthy saved well by the Ramblers shot-stopper, with O’Leary going close for Cobh at the other end two minutes later.

On 80 minutes Jack Doherty was forced off through injury, something Cobh will hope is not too serious.

Ramblers are in action on Monday evening when they play host to Kerry FC in a Munster Derby clash at St Colman’s Park.

GALWAY UNITED: Brendan Clarke; Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Robert Slevin, Killian Brouder, Stephen Walsh, David Hurley, Vincent Borden, Francely Lomboto, Colm Horgan, Edward McCarthy.

Subs: Conor McCormack for Donelon (57), Darren Clarke for Lomboto (66), Maurice Nugent for Borden, Mikie Rowe for McCarthy (both 81).

COBH RAMBLERS: Lee Steacy; Michael McCarthy, Justin Eguaibor, Brendan Frahill, Jake Hegarty, Jack Doherty, Daragh O’Sullivan-Connell, Charlie O’Brien, Dale Holland, James O’Leary, Jason Abbott.

Subs: Conor Drinan for Hegarty (76), Liam Kervick for Doherty (80), Luke Desmond for Holland (89), Claudio Osorio for Abbott, Tiernan O’Brien for Charlie O’Brien (both 90).

Referee: Gavin Colfer.