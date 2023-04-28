U20 boss Ben O'Connor hits out at GAA over rule impacting Eoin Downey

CORK U20 hurling manager Ben O'Connor has blasted the GAA for the rule preventing talented young players from lining out at U20 and senior level.

Cork could be without powerhouse defender Eoin Downey, who was rested for the last U20 round-robin game away to Limerick and also missed out on a senior debut against Waterford due to a suspension picked up in the league semi-final, for the Munster final on Monday, April 15.

Speaking to TG4 at the Gaelic Grounds, Leeside legend O'Connor said: "It's just a pity now we could be without Eoin Downey for a final. I'm going to echo what all the other U20 managers have said I think it's a pure joke that a fella can't play at his own age group. After this year he's finished with U20... he should be able to play both.

"The common sense thing is if he's available and he wants to he should be left play in senior and 20.

Do the GAA ever listen, do they ever listen to anything like? There's no bit of common sense.

"I'd like to know who voted on this? This vote was done in above and they changed the wording of it after to confuse the whole thing.

"If you take out the wording of it to read it, you read it 10 times and you still don't know what's going on.

"Leave U20s play U20 and senior if they're good enough. Don't be ruining a young fella's chance of playing in a Munster final."

Cork are straight through to the Munster final where they'll face the winner of Clare and Tipp after a gritty victory in Limerick.

After a sloppy first half, where Diarmuid Healy's goal kept them in contention, the Rebels must some key switches, upped their intensity, and prevailed despite a red card for the manager's namesake, Ben O'Connor from the Barrs.

The Munster rugby-bound 19-year-old was rusty at times after being occupied with Pres and Irish duties in recent months but would be a key figure in Downey's absence.