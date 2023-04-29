Mark Dolan and Brian Hartnett grab goals as Douglas defeat Carrigtwohill

Douglas 2-20 Carrigtwohill 2-16

DOUGLAS got back to winning ways in the RedFM Hurling League Division 1.

The visitors started strongly as they often have this year, scoring two points in the first 30 seconds through Daniel Murnane and Sean Brennan. A Mark Dolan score for the hosts was cancelled out by a Seán Walsh free, but Douglas then found their feet. Cian Baldwin fired over, and Dolan scored his second to level the game.

Douglas got the opening goal in the 20th minute, as Brian Hartnett found himself surrounded by the Carrigtwohill defence, but managed to get free and kick the ball into the net.

The visitors responded instantly, though, as Sean Brennan darted in from the wing, firing a brilliant shot into the bottom corner past Donal Maher.

The hosts finished the half strongly, scoring six unanswered points, as scores from play courtesy of Donnacha O’Callaghan and Mark Dolan accompanied four frees from Mark O’Connor.

Baldwin scored Douglas’ seventh in a row at the beginning of the second, but a response from Seán Walsh and Liam Gosnell reduced the Douglas lead to five.

The hosts managed a second goal in the 36th minute, as Dolan finished a great piece of play from O’Connor before Gavin O’Shea popped one over to take them nine clear.

Gosnell split the posts twice from play but Douglas were in possession of a seven-point advantage with 15 to go.

Carrig fought hard to steal something from the game cutting the gap to a goal. Douglas maintained their lead, scoring four unanswered points. Carrig substitute Liam O’Sullivan responded with a goal at the death but they suffered their fourth defeat in five.

Scorers for Douglas: M Dolan 1-4 (0-2 f), M O’Connor 0-5 (0-4 f), B Hartnett 1-2 (0-1 f), C Baldwin 0-3, D O’Callaghan, G O’Shea, D O’Mahony, C O’Donovan, E Dolan, K McSweeney 0-1 each.

Carrigtwohill: S Brennan 1-4, S Walsh 0-6 (0-4 f), L Gosnell 0-3, L O’Sullivan 1-0, D Murnane, J Mulcahy, D Joseph 0-1 each.

DOUGLAS: D Maher; S O’Donoghue, C Lucy, D Kelly; E Cadogan, M Harrington, K McSweeney; D O’Callaghan, C Baldwin; B Hartnett, M Dolan, M O’Connor; G O’Shea, C O’Donovan, E Dolan.

Subs: S Donegan for M Harrington (40), I Lucy for C Baldwin, J Moylan for G O’Shea (both 43), D O’Mahony for M O’Connor (46).

CARRIGTWOHILL: T Hogan; D Joseph, P Horgan, P O’Sullivan; D Murnane, S De Burca, A Walsh Barry; J Horgan, B Twomey; C O’Riordan, L Gosnell, S Walsh; S Brennan, S Rohan, J Mulcahy.

Subs: L O’Sullivan for S Rohan (h-t), D Rooney for P Horgan (47), M O’Connor for J Mulcahy (56).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown)