Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 13:00

Unbeaten Glen Rovers have too much firepower for Bishopstown 

Glen in fine form this season in the RedFM Division 2 Hurling League
Unbeaten Glen Rovers have too much firepower for Bishopstown 

Glen Rovers' Adam Lordan was in good form against Bishopstown. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Barry O'Mahony

Bishopstown 1-13 Glen Rovers 1-28 

GLEN Rovers had a comfortable win over city rivals Bishopstown in Round 5 of the RedFM Division 2 Hurling League at Bishopstown. 

Glen Rovers remain unbeaten after five games registering four wins in the process. Bishopstown are still without a win.

The vastly experienced Dean Brosnan was in sparkling form scoring 1-11, 0-6 from frees, Adam O’Sullivan and Adam Lordan were among many key performers for the winning team. 

It was another disappointing day for the Town, though goalkeeper Cathal Fitzpatrick had a fine game, making a couple of brilliant saves and also landing two frees, Conor Hegarty and Daire Daly also played well for the beaten team.

The home team made the better start as they led 0-5 to 0-2 after 12 minutes with Daniel Murray’s long-range effort the pick of the early scores, but Brosnan’s goal from an acute angle for the Glen levelled. The green flag initially didn’t derail Bishopstown’s promising start as two Hegarty points, one from a free, pushed his side two points clear. The Glen dominated the final eight minutes of the half, scoring six of the seven points as they led 1-8 to 0-8 at the short whistle.

It was a one-sided second half with plenty of scores. The winners were seven points clear of their opposition eight minutes into the new half, 1-14 to 0-10. A Fitzpatrick free and a Gearóid Murphy effort reduced the deficit but points from Fiachra O’Driscoll, Brosnan and sub Lee Mulroy, who was effective when he was introduced, gave the Glen a 1-17 to 0-12 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

The winners scored nine of the next ten points as the game petered out, 1-26 to 0-13 after 55 minutes. 

Daly scored a cracking goal for the home team before Liam Coughlan and sub Nathan Goulding added white flags in injury time for the Blackpool team as they copper-fasten top spot.

Scorers for Bishopstown: C Hegarty 0-5 (0-4 f), D Daly 1-1, C Fitzpatrick 0-2 f, G Murphy, D Murray, P Morris, M McStay, L Lordan 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: D Brosnan 1-11 (0-6 f), A Lordan 0-4, G Kennefick, L Coughlan, R Dunne, A O’Sullivan, L Mulroy 0-2 each, F O’Driscoll, N Goulding, E O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

BISHOPSTOWN: C Fitzpatrick; G Murphy, S Murphy Snr, F Ó Murchú; D Driscoll, D Murray, D Daly; P Morris, S Foley; C O’Hora, L O’Driscoll, M McStay; C Hegarty, L Lordan, T Murray.

Sub: N O’Hora for S Foley (44).

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; E Varian, B Murphy, D Coughlan; B Moylan, D Noonan, A O’Sullivan; C O’Sullivan, F O’Driscoll; M Dooley, A Lordan, L Coughlan; R Dunne, D Brosnan, G Kennefick.

Subs: L Mulroy for M Dooley (23, inj), N Goulding for G Kennefick (51), E O’Sullivan for A Lordan (54).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).

Read More

RedFM Hurling League: Newcestown in good form with win over Inniscarra

More in this section

Limerick v Cork - oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Round 5 U20 boss Ben O'Connor hits out at GAA over rule impacting Eoin Downey
Cork v Wexford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Cork team v Waterford is named: Tommy O'Connell and Brian Roche make first championship starts
Ben O’Connor tackles James Doherty 17/10/2020 Dual star Ben O'Connor named at centre-back on Cork U20 team for Limerick game
cork gaa#hurling
<p>James O’Leary of Cobh Ramblers FC in action against Vincent Borden of Galway Utd in the SSE Airtricity First Division at Eamonn Deacy Park. Picture: Ray Ryan</p>

John Caulfield's Galway United dig out a win over Cobh Ramblers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more