Unbeaten Glen Rovers have too much firepower for Bishopstown 

Bishopstown 1-13 Glen Rovers 1-28

GLEN Rovers had a comfortable win over city rivals Bishopstown in Round 5 of the RedFM Division 2 Hurling League at Bishopstown.

Glen Rovers remain unbeaten after five games registering four wins in the process. Bishopstown are still without a win.

The vastly experienced Dean Brosnan was in sparkling form scoring 1-11, 0-6 from frees, Adam O’Sullivan and Adam Lordan were among many key performers for the winning team.

It was another disappointing day for the Town, though goalkeeper Cathal Fitzpatrick had a fine game, making a couple of brilliant saves and also landing two frees, Conor Hegarty and Daire Daly also played well for the beaten team.

The home team made the better start as they led 0-5 to 0-2 after 12 minutes with Daniel Murray’s long-range effort the pick of the early scores, but Brosnan’s goal from an acute angle for the Glen levelled. The green flag initially didn’t derail Bishopstown’s promising start as two Hegarty points, one from a free, pushed his side two points clear. The Glen dominated the final eight minutes of the half, scoring six of the seven points as they led 1-8 to 0-8 at the short whistle.

It was a one-sided second half with plenty of scores. The winners were seven points clear of their opposition eight minutes into the new half, 1-14 to 0-10. A Fitzpatrick free and a Gearóid Murphy effort reduced the deficit but points from Fiachra O’Driscoll, Brosnan and sub Lee Mulroy, who was effective when he was introduced, gave the Glen a 1-17 to 0-12 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

The winners scored nine of the next ten points as the game petered out, 1-26 to 0-13 after 55 minutes.

Daly scored a cracking goal for the home team before Liam Coughlan and sub Nathan Goulding added white flags in injury time for the Blackpool team as they copper-fasten top spot.

Scorers for Bishopstown: C Hegarty 0-5 (0-4 f), D Daly 1-1, C Fitzpatrick 0-2 f, G Murphy, D Murray, P Morris, M McStay, L Lordan 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: D Brosnan 1-11 (0-6 f), A Lordan 0-4, G Kennefick, L Coughlan, R Dunne, A O’Sullivan, L Mulroy 0-2 each, F O’Driscoll, N Goulding, E O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

BISHOPSTOWN: C Fitzpatrick; G Murphy, S Murphy Snr, F Ó Murchú; D Driscoll, D Murray, D Daly; P Morris, S Foley; C O’Hora, L O’Driscoll, M McStay; C Hegarty, L Lordan, T Murray.

Sub: N O’Hora for S Foley (44).

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; E Varian, B Murphy, D Coughlan; B Moylan, D Noonan, A O’Sullivan; C O’Sullivan, F O’Driscoll; M Dooley, A Lordan, L Coughlan; R Dunne, D Brosnan, G Kennefick.

Subs: L Mulroy for M Dooley (23, inj), N Goulding for G Kennefick (51), E O’Sullivan for A Lordan (54).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).