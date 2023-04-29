Graham Cummins: You need a united dressing room and manager to avoid the dreaded drop

AS the season comes to a close, those at the bottom will be becoming more anxious and nervous about their futures.

After months of speculations about what might happen were the club to be relegated, those fears are now becoming reality, as players, managers, staff, owners and supporters worry what life will be like outside of the Premier League.

For teams like Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leeds and Southampton, they will be worried that life is going to change for the worse over the next few months as costs are cut.

Wages will decrease, jobs will be made redundant, and luxuries such as staying in the best accommodation for preseason or overnight trips are no longer available as owners find ways of balancing the books without the finance provided by playing in the Premier League.

So what gives those sides the best opportunity of staying in the top tier?

For me, the teams that survive will be the ones with the most united dressing room. A dressing room where the players care for one another and want to fight for each other’s futures. In those dressing rooms, all the players are pulling in the same direction, whether they are in the starting 11 or not.

Often the case can be that players not involved in the starting line-up will wish ill fate on those in it because if those in front of them are doing well then they will just continue to warm a bench.

Players want to play, and they will only get the opportunity to do so if the team is doing poorly, which forces the manager to look for alternatives.

But players at clubs in trouble must realise that what is important now is that the team win games and not their own aspirations.

It’s so important that those in the starting 11 believe that those ‘good luck’ comments from those sitting on the bench are sincere and not true gritted teeth.

It does help a player going onto the pitch that those competing against him for a starting place, actually are supporting the player rather than hoping he fails.

SELFISH

There will be players in the dressing room, especially in clubs like Everton, Leicester and Leeds — clubs that have players that will be heavily sought after were they to be relegated — that will be selfish and will be more concerned about not getting injured in case it hampered a summer transfer, rather than getting relegated.

Players will have their agents out networking and negotiating their next club. They might even be pleased if the club were to go down because it would mean less of a battle from their current employers when it comes to the asking price for the player because they will be desperate to reduce their wage bill and receive transfer fees because of the gap of income between playing in the Premier League and Championship.

Dealing with these players is the most difficult for a manager because they have the quality to get them out of trouble, but at the same time, they possess the wrong attitude.

These players could avoid going into dangerous challenges, they might not be prepared to put their body on the line to prevent or get a goal, and they might even neglect fully sprinting in games as that increases the chance of picking a muscle injury. It’s the manager’s job to identify these players and find the best way of dealing with them.

That might mean coming to an agreement that the player will be rewarded either by receiving a new contract, a bonus or that the club agree to a fair selling price of the player, were the club to avoid relegation. Alternatively, the manager has to remove the player from the first-team squad, as a laissez-faire attitude has a negative impact on others.

Even younger players, who have come through the club’s academy, and have made a handful of first-team appearances might have selfish reasons for the club going down. Those fringe players would be realistic in knowing that they have a better chance of making more appearances if the club were applying their trade outside of the top flight. They will ask themselves; is it better to make the odd appearance at an elite level or playing more minutes but at a lower level?

The manager at each of these clubs is going to be pivotal. He is the one responsible for uniting the dressing room, and selecting not necessarily the best players but the ones that he trusts — the players that will do everything possible to win a game. Managers have to be decisive at these times because he is the one that will get the blame if everything goes wrong and the club gets relegated.