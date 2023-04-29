Linda Mellerick: Dual clashes impacting Cork players with little effort going into sorting the issue

THERE is very little uproar on social media this week around the fact that both the Cork ladies’ footballers and the Cork camogie teams are playing Munster championship games tomorrow.

Is it that people are just worn out from it? Have they finally broken the public down?

The camogie players are in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for their quarter-final game against Waterford as part a double-header with the Cork senior hurlers while the footballers open their Munster round-robin campaign away to Tipperary in Cahir.

All the talk about integration is just that, talk. If our own provincial councils haven’t the will to work together then where are we going?

It’s always a blame game as to which organisation should have moved their games.

To be fair, the Munster championship in football is linked to the All-Ireland series which makes it highly significant for them. The camogie one isn’t but winning this Munster championship campaign is very important to camogie’s management after their league final defeat and for that reason.

And the fact that they are carrying a large number of injuries into tomorrow they wanted as many of their panel as they could get. This Munster championship is knockout.

There are a number of Munster camogie-hurling double-headers. Limerick and Clare are playing their semi-final in front of their hurling counterparts this evening in the Gaelic Grounds. Should Cork advance they will play Tipperary next Saturday as a curtain raiser to the senior hurlers who also face Tipp.

It would be very disappointing if it was Waterford playing there instead. The league final on May 13 is a double-header in Semple Stadium.

These fixtures are on the calendar for months. But the blind eye is turned, the heads go deeper under the blankets, and nothing gets addressed.

Both managers Matthew Twomey and Shane Ronayne have come together and decided that each team will take two of the four dual players. Even that scenario alone; how must the players feel?

Waterford are certainly riding the crest of a wave at the moment. They’ve just won the Division 1B league title and while the B category might indicate a lower standard they pushed Cork all the way in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, Cork finishing strongly with eight unanswered points to win by five. I never get too concerned about counties that have spirited and admirable campaigns. They are typically a one-off.

GROWTH

I look behind to see the work that’s being done, what’s coming behind that might give an indicator of sustained growth. The consistency is happening in Waterford.

They surprisingly (as we keep saying) beat Cork in the opening round of this year’s All-Ireland Minor Championship and they defeated Kilkenny in the semi-final in Nenagh on Sunday to set up a final showdown with Cork in Nowlan Park next Sunday. Congratulations to Cork and manager Jerry Wallace on yet another final appearance after a one-point victory over Galway. We’re heading for four titles in six years.

It could be five only for the cancellation of the competition in 2020.

What a run and all the more commendable when you consider the turnaround of players.

Waterford will be fired up and thrilled to be playing Cork tomorrow. They brought 11 pairs of fresh legs to their panel this year. Annie Fitzgerald returned after two years and is playing well while Anne Corcoran was previously involved in 2021. Successful Gailltír has the lion's share of players on the squad with six involved.

The Cork Intermediate side’s victory over Kilkenny in the Division 2B replay on Saturday was an important one. It was a much better performance than the drawn game and Cork were worthy winners. There are three or four positions where they need to be stronger.

Two players I’d be giving a lengthy tryout to would be Claudia Keane and Aoibhinn Kidney. We need more up front and Rachel Harty needs more support around the middle.