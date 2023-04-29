Cork v Waterford: Niall O'Leary ready to aid the defensive effort

WAYNE Sherlock wasn’t a fan of doing too much research on the players he used to have to mark.

“As the years went on, you were given videos and DVDs of players; but, to be honest, I never, ever looked at one of them,” he says in Cork Hurling: Game of My Life.

“In my head, I felt that if I focused on it too much – whether a guy pucked off his left or right or whatever – you’re nearly overthinking it and second-guessing yourself. I just wanted to play off the cuff.

“I actually like the video analysis of teams and what they’d do, but I never looked at any of the individual players I’d be marking. I just wanted to go out fresh and say, ‘Let’s see who can get to the ball first.’”

Now a Cork selector under manager Pat Ryan, Sherlock would presumably approve of one of his successors in the Rebels’ defence, Niall O’Leary, having a similar approach in not getting bogged down in what his opponent might or might not do.

“No, That's one thing I don't do,” the Castlelyons man says.

I suppose you kind of know these fellas already so there's probably no need to be doing much research into them.

"You know what they're good at when you go into games. I suppose it's something we do beforehand as a group.”

It’s a group where O’Leary has been thrust into a leadership role, despite still only being 25. Having made his debut in 2019, he was at the more experienced end of most of the line-ups in the Allianz Hurling League and captained the side in the absence of injured skipper Seán O’Donoghue.

O’Leary, in his familiar yellow helmet – an old-style Cooper that his grandfather sourced in France a decade ago – is likely to play a key role as Cork begin their Munster SHC campaign against Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow (4pm).

With so many established players absent during the spring, squad-building became a necessity for Cork but O’Leary feels that the new additions flourished, not least his colleagues in the full-back line such as Robert Downey, Conor O’Callaghan and Eoin Roche.

"I suppose they did benefit from it really,” he says.

We were kind of thrown in there as a small unit together so there was no older lad or experienced lad out there with us.

“Going back, that trust was there with them. They're just a good breed of lads who have come through.”

In the modern game, with teams posting ever-higher scores, the job of a back has been made harder. While keeping someone scoreless is still the aim, do expectations have to be modified?

"I think the forwards you're marking these days are so good,” O’Leary says, “and there's so much space created for fellas like that in the inside line, if they get two or three points I think you're still doing well enough.

Cork's Niall O'Leary (second from right) at the Munster championships launch in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with, from left, Noel McGrath (Tipperary), Jamie Barron (Waterford), Mike Casey (Limerick) and Ryan Taylor (Clare). Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“You kind of have to take into consideration that they are going to score. Once you can kind of keep them to a certain limit, you're doing well enough.

"It's definitely something we've been working on with the likes of Gary Keegan on that mental game. For us in the back line, it's something we probably would have previously said that you're trying your best to keep your man scoreless.

But in this day and age, if you can limit your man to a certain point you're doing well."

Cork won their first four league games before a draw with Clare after qualification for the semi-finals had already been assured and then semi-final defeat to Kilkenny.

Sunday will represent a first championship match under the management of Pat Ryan and O’Leary has been impressed by what he has seen so far.

“He's been a very good fella to work with so far,” he says.

“We've gelled very well with him and a good few fellas had worked with him before. There's been nothing majorly different that he's brought to it, but we've just gelled well with him.

“He's a fierce nice fella to get along with and that's a big thing with him."

VARIETY

One of those assisting Ryan is coach Donal O’Rourke and O’Leary feels that the Waterford native has settled in very well.

"I never worked with him until this year,” he says, “but I had heard about him.

“He's been excellent, to be honest. Some of the stuff he's bringing to the team has been brilliant. The training has been excellent. We can't complain.

"I don't think there's been a night that we've done a drill that we did the week previous. There are new drills every single night. It's great. There's kind of a fierce variety in training and I think it's something that fellas really enjoy."