Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 12:00

Dual star Ben O'Connor named at centre-back on Cork U20 team for Limerick game

Rugby commitments had limited the St Finbarr's player's availability to the team managed by his Newtownshandrum namesake
Cork's Ben O'Connor tackles James Doherty of Clare in the Electric Ireland Munster MHC quarter-final in Thurles in 2020. Picture: Inpho/Bryan Keane

Denis Hurley

Ben O’Connor of St Finbarr’s is a notable inclusion at centre-back as Cork make four changes for Friday night’s oneills.com Munster U20 game against Limerick at TUS Gaelic Grounds (7.30pm).

With qualification for the Munster final assured with a game to spare, manager Ben O’Connor and his selectors have the luxury of shuffling their pack.

The boss’s namesake didn’t feature in the matchday squad for any of the previous outings – wins at home to Waterford and Tipperary and away to Clare – due to rugby commitments with Presentation Brothers College in the Munster Schools Senior Cup and the Ireland U19 team.

O’Connor, an All-Ireland minor winner in 2021, comes in at number 6 as Eoin Downey is rested, while Mark Howell is named at corner-back in place of Seán Daly, who came off injured against Clare. Cillian Tobin comes into midfield with Timmy Wilk, so impressive in the second half against Clare, dropping to the bench, while Adam O’Sullivan replaces Ross O’Sullivan in attack.

Cork’s place in the Munster final on Monday, May 15 is assured as they are on six points and cannot be caught. Limerick, currently on three, need a win to leapfrog Clare, who finished with four.

Tipperary, also on three, will take second place and home advantage in the Munster semi-final if they beat the already-eliminated Waterford.

CORK (U20HC v Limerick): Brion Saunderson (Midleton); Mark Howell (Douglas), Shane Kingston (Ballinora), Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); James Dwyer (Ballincollig), Ben O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), Michael Mullins (Whitechurch, captain); Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig), Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers); William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold); Adam O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), David Cremin (Midleton).

Subs: Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills), Ciarmhac Smyth (Midleton), Timmy Wilk (Cobh), Ciarán Doolan (St Finbarr’s), Mikey Finn (Midleton), Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), Denis McSweeney (Blarney), Brian Keating (Ballincollig), Ben Nyhan (Clyda Rovers).

cork gaa
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Manchester City’s Erling Haaland tackled by by Arsenal’s Rob Holding during the FA Cup fourth round match at the Etihad.</p>

