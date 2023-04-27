John Egan and Sheffield United win promotion to Premier League

CORK'S John Egan is a Premier League footballer once again as Sheffield United secured their promotion from the Championship with a 2-0 victory over West Brom at Bramall Lane.

The Blades will go up as runners-up in the league, 10 points behind the winners, the Patrick Viera-managed Burnley.

Sheffield United ensured they were promoted in second with goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahemedhodzic giving them the victory over West Brom.

This was an emotional evening for the club as they were beaten in the play-offs on penalties last year by Nottingham Forest.

The teams played out a 3-3 draw over two legs, with Sheffield United coming close to winning it after they scored two second-half goals in the second leg at the City Ground. Forest prevailed and went on to beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

John Egan previously played in the Premier League from 2019-2021 and he was on a Sheffield United team that captured the imagination of the country under Chris Wilder, who led a challenge for European football during the Blades' first season back in the English top flight.

The defender from Bishopstown, who once started out with Greenwood AFC, has made 28 appearances in the Championship for Sheffield United this season and he scored two goals.

Sheffield United's John Egan and Norwich City's Teemu Pukki battle for the ball. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

He also helped the club reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 2014. His biggest contribution to that campaign was scoring a last-second equaliser against Wrexham last February and that forced a replay at Bramall Lane.

They also knocked out Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur by beating them 1-0.

Egan has been central to their resurrection after relegation, and they go up as one of the best teams in the Championship.

Sheffield United had the second-best goal difference in the league, with Burnley only slightly beating them.

Egan has been crucial to everything that the Blades have done this season, with all of his experience on show, as they clinched promotion to the Premier League with three games spare.

The defender first went to England in 2009 and he joined Sunderland from Greenwood. He was given a tour across the country through loan spells at Crystal Palace, Bradford City, and Sheffield United.

Before he became a permanent fixture at Bramall Lane, Egan was with Gillingham and Brentford. He slowly established himself and picked up various awards, including Gillingham Player of the Year for 2014-15 and a place on the PFA Team of the Year for the 2015-16 season.

Egan’s form at club level led to him becoming an esteemed Republic of Ireland international, who has 32 senior caps for his country.