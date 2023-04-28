Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 08:00

Graham Cummins: Capital gains needed for struggling Cork City

Colin Healy's side are away to Shels and Bohemians in a tough four-day spell
Cork City manager Colin Healy needs to start getting results. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Graham Cummins

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Shelbourne v Cork City, Tolka Park, 7.45pm.

IT’S ANOTHER crucial weekend for Cork City as they face two games in Dublin in the space of four days.

The Rebel Army face Shels tonight before taking on league leaders Bohemians on Monday in Dalymount Park, and it’s vital that City come away with some points from the two matches.

In the reverse fixtures, City were outclassed by their opponents. Shels and Bohs were probably the best two teams Colin Healy’s men have faced this year.

On paper, it’s difficult to make a case for City getting any sort of positive result against Bohs which is why tonight’s game is one the Rebel Army will be looking at as the best opportunity of getting points to help ease their fight against relegation.

Last Friday’s game against Derry City saw an improved performance from City, in truth that wasn’t hard considering their awful display against UCD in their previous fixture.

However again, soft goals cost the Leesiders in crucial moments. After being so impressive defensively last season, I’m very surprised by how poor City have been in that department this year.

They have already conceded 21 goals in just 11 league games.

Of course, it’s not just the defenders that are to blame for this record, it’s a team game, and it’s all the players’ responsibility to ensure that the team is better defensively. We saw against Dundalk, that when every player puts in a shift and does not neglect their defensive duties, that City are a difficult team to break down.

But once someone does let the team down and decides it’s not their job to defend, then teams in the Premier Division have the quality to exploit that and take advantage. Against Shels, the City players are going to have to put in a shift.

TRACKED

It’s hard for the City defenders to mark late runs into the box from midfielders. Making sure that we tracked runners was something that former manager John Caulfield constantly drilled into players and is one of the reasons City enjoyed so much success under him.

Perhaps last year, when they were in the First Division, opposition teams didn’t have the quality to take advantage of City’s unwillingness to track runners but as they have found out numerous times this season, Premier Division sides do.

Shels are very strong at players making runs off the ball, and players constantly changing position.

At Turner’s Cross, they effortlessly switch formation in and out of possession, something City found very hard to deal with.

The Rebel Army have been poor on the road this season and will have to be at their very best if they are to get anything from this game tonight.

Colin Healy calls on fans to stand by Cork City through 'difficult moment' 

Brian Roche, seen with Wexford's Conor Hearne after the counties' Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A game in March, is one of three players making their first championship starts. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork team v Waterford is named: Tommy O'Connell and Brian Roche make first championship starts

READ NOW

