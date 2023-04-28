Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 06:34

Cobh Ramblers face real battle against John Caulfield's Galway United

Tribe looks odds-on to get promoted as champions
Cobh Ramblers' Jack Doherty tackles Galway United's Colm Horgan at St Colman's Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John O'Shea

THE toughest task in the League of Ireland First Division awaits Cobh Ramblers tonight when they travel to face the runaway league leaders Galway United.

To secure something from their trip west, Shane Keegan’s Ramblers side will have to do what no other team in the First Division has managed to do this season — to take points off a Galway side who have won 10 games out of a possible 10 to date.

Last time out, Ramblers secured a 1-1 draw against Treaty United at St Colman’s Park. Jack Doherty gave Cobh the lead with his sixth league goal of the season. That was before the Limerick side equalised courtesy of a Colin Conroy goal.

Assessing Cobh Ramblers to date and although there are definitely areas to work on, it is without question to state that things have improved compared to last year.

Heading into the trip to face Galway, Ramblers are in fourth place in the League of Ireland First Division table. This is a position, should Cobh remain in it at the end of the season, which would arguably be considered a fine 2023 for Keegan’s side.

DIFFICULT

Ramblers have found Eamonn Deacy Park to be a difficult place to go to over the last few years.

Galway have indeed won the last three meetings between the teams when they have been at home to Cobh. One of the most recent was in July 2022, when United secured a 3-0 win courtesy of goals from Stephen Walsh and Rob Manley.

September 2020 was the last occasion Ramblers secured a win in Galway when Ian Turner netted to give Cobh a 1-0 win.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Former Cork City manager John Caulfield will be looking to see Galway maintain their 100% winning start to the campaign tonight.

Galway’s current form draws similarities to the fantastic start to the 2017 season his City side had in the Premier Division, where they charged out of the blocks and left opposition well behind in the chasing pack.

Galway are 10 points clear of second place Waterford and it would appear only an extraordinary drop in form could halt Caulfield’s title charge in the west.

One of the most familiar faces to Ramblers fans in the Galway side will be David Hurley, who has scored five league goals already in this campaign.

Galway United also is a familiar place for Cobh manager Keegan, a club whom he managed in the Premier Division in 2017.

Overall, a tough test awaits Ramblers tonight and a draw would have to be considered a productive evening.

