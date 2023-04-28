John Horgan on where Cork versus Waterford will be won and lost in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

THE consensus was that Waterford would arrive on Leeside next Sunday afternoon on the back of a hammering by Limerick in the opening game of the Group stage of the Munster SHC.

As a result, morale would be low, their supporters would not travel in any great numbers and a second defeat at the hands of Cork was staring them in the face, an outcome that would in all probability put an end to their aspirations of an extended Summer in the All-Ireland series.

They did lose to Limerick in Thurles but their gallantry in defeat puts a different complexion altogether on the showdown at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

There's a saying that there's no future in the past. But when Waterford sat down during the week to analyse their performance against one of the best teams that it has been our privilege to see over the last 50 years there must have been a realisation that they could and maybe should have taken down John Kiely's team.

They would have done so if they had not squandered numerous very good scoring opportunities, particularly in the second half.

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald reacts to a missed opportunity. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Some of their wides were just not good enough at this level of hurling but, at the same time, there was more than enough in their performance to suggest that they won't be easy pickings for any of their next three opponents, starting with Cork on Sunday and they have already put down a marker to suggest that this will be the case.

They exhibited great resilience in reducing a first-half gap of eight points after Seamus Flanagan's goal back down to the bare minimum entering the closing stages of the game and they also coped very admirably with the loss of the very unfortunate Tadhg de Burca to another season-ending injury.

Those traits are certainly something to be built on and whilst the outstanding centre-back will be a huge loss going forward, the return of Austin Gleeson to the fray provides a boost to counteract that situation.

Gleeson's entry in Thurles certainly had the desired effect and if one of the country's best hurlers can take the process further forward on Sunday, it can have an energising effect on the rest of the team.

The decision to bring in young Ballygunner star Patrick Fitzgerald made a difference too and this guy has huge potential.

Losing is never easy to take and the manner of Waterford's loss and the quick turnaround to their game with Cork is something that Davy Fitzgerald will have been working hard on all week.

Of course, the question must be posed too about the huge effort that they put in, how much will that have taken out of them The recovery time is short but if they can build on the positivity that was in evidence from them against the All-Ireland champions, Cork will have to be on the very top of their game.

Pat Ryan and his selectors have the benefit of having had a good, hard look at them and, no doubt, they will have learned a lot about what might await them.

As they say, being forewarned is forearmed and there will not be an inch of complacency in the Cork camp.

Limerick and Waterford go it everything in the Munster hurling first round in Thurles. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Despite the big effort that Waterford put in at Semple Stadium, they will still be carrying the underdog tag and the tag of favouritism will be placed around Cork, one of the reasons being that they are on home turf and that they will be coming into the encounter that bit fresher.

De Burca is a considerable loss to Waterford but there are injury issues too in the Cork squad and the lack of competitive game time where quite a few players are concerned is one of them.

UNSETTLED

At the time of writing there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Cork starting 15 and it was a bit of a guessing game in some areas of the field. Who will be full-back, who will be the two midfielders be and who will start in attack? We know some of those answers but whatever 15 start, you cannot say that this is a settled team.

Waterford's tenacity in recovering from a poor start against Limerick has to be huge positive because when they trailed by 1-8 to 0-3 one had to be fearful for them.

Their poor league form certainly went out the window, another illustration that placing any great emphasis on the secondary competition can certainly backfire on you.

The Cork management will have taken note of Dessie Hutchinson's three points last Sunday while the concession of needless frees will be punished by Stephen Bennett who was highly influential apart from the fact that he was too casual with one free that looked a simple tap over from close range.

They were not found wanting in the physicality stakes either and will be boosted by the fact that they really put the gun to Limerick's head but just could not pull the trigger when the game was really in the melting pot.

Cork must get the balance right from the outset, down the middle they must be more assertive than they were in a lot of of their league games and they simply have to convert the scoring opportunities when they are presented.

Waterford didn't do that last Sunday and they ultimately paid the price.

This is a must-win game for Cork now, all the more so after Tipperary's opening-day display against Clare.

Okay, Tipp got some very soft goals but they still got them and they arrive in Cork in buoyant mood a week later after coming out of the bearpit that Cuack Park is often referred to as.

But that's for another day, Cork have big business to deal with on Sunday against a Waterford team that many have a different perception of altogether now.

After just one weekend the narrative of the Munster championship has been changed and despite their opening loss, Waterford certainly have reason for cautious optimism going forward.

The ball is in Cork's court now to dampen that optimism and they should be capable of doing that after a serious test of their credentials.