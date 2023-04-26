Wrexham: How Hollywood investment and social media turned Welsh club into global sensation

I THINK it might be time to finally give into the hype and watch Welcome to Wrexham.

My Twitter feed is flooded with pictures, videos and messages of support for the side who have – almost overnight – become one of the best-known soccer teams in the UK. That might be because between February 2021 and February 2023, the club’s online presence skyrocketed.

LOCAL HERO

Or, more locally, because Cork’s Eoghan O’Connell recently signed for the side.

Wrexham’s total audience for all social media channels has now passed 1.5 million combined followers.

This includes an increase of more than 500,000 in the four months to February 9.

They’ve grown Twitter followers from 79,589 to 367,665. Instagram has gone from 41,000 to 434,316.

They had no Tik Tok two years ago, but are now followed by an incredible 669,400 people.

“Boosted by not just Welcome to Wrexham, but the team’s promotion challenge last season, a run to Wembley for the FA Trophy Final, high-profile transfers, dramatic last-minute wins, and again by this season’s league form and FA Cup run, interest in the Club online has reached an unprecedented high,” a club statement reads.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphiastar Rob McElhenney took full control of the club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021, investing £2 million under the terms of the deal.

Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney.

In taking over, the pair said: “We’re two people who’ve made a career of never taking ourselves too seriously. However, we realise taking stewardship of this great and storied club is an incredibly serious matter and something we don’t take lightly.”

They also stated that their goal for the club was to “to grow the team, return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances at an improved stadium while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham”.

In the longer term, eyes are on the premier league.

When interviewed by BBC Sport prior to a game recently, Ryan Reynolds said he loved getting to games early to meet the locals.

I met a supporter the other day whose grandfather’s ashes were scattered across this field, so I look at this place a bit like a church, is what it really is.

“It’s really bore a special place in my heart and my entire family’s heart and I think across the pond as well,” he said.

The team and place was obviously always an institution for locals who followed them, but now it seems to be the same for people across the world. Now, the docu-series on the club has catapulted them into the public domain.

Welcome to Wrexham, available on Disney +, is a documentary series that follows the co-chairmen they navigate the running of one of the oldest clubs in the world, founded in 1864.

This combined with the huge profile that Reynolds and McElhenney have themselves kick-started the world’s love affair with the Welsh side.

But there’s more to it than just that. There have been clever signings, and plenty social media trolling from Reynold’s famous other half, actress Blake Lively to ensure every demographic is being reached by the club.

Wrexham signed 40-year-old former England goalkeeper Ben Foster recently. People wanted to watch to see if the so-called risk paid off. It seems to have.

He saved a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time on Easter Monday against Notts County, which was a potentially decisive blow in the Vanarama National League title race.

The co-chairmen were obviously impressed with Foster saying afterwards: “Rob kissed me fully on the lips and Ryan called me a double handsome b*****d.”

He went on to joke: “I said to them ‘Listen, you may as well end the documentary now. You’ll never get a better moment than what’s just happened.”

Reynolds’ wife, actress Blake Lively, has also got in on the action, posting on social media trolling her husband during an FA Cup game against Sheffield United. It was a nail-biter.

Posting online she said: “I bought espn+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live.”

Now I’m thinking it might be time to jump on the bandwagon too.