Limerick v Cork MHC: Rebels overcome slow start to reach Munster final

Limerick 1-14

Cork 0-20

Cork moved directly to the Electric Ireland Munster MHC final thanks to a spirited show of character at TUS Gaelic Grounds on Tuesday evening.

Three points down to Limerick after as many minutes, the Rebels took time to get going in the first half but narrowed the deficit to a point, 0-10 to 0-9, by half-time. While they moved in front in the early stages of the second period, a 34th-minute goal from Dara Ferland put Limerick back in front at 1-10 to 0-11.

From there to the end, however, Cork outscored their hosts by nine points to four, with Barry Walsh – absent from last week’s defeat to Clare – outstanding from dead balls as he finished with nine points.

With a draw enough for Limerick to top the group and advance to the decider, the closing stages were fraught as they searched for a goal but Darragh McCarthy led a strong Cork defensive effort and they held out. The result means that Cork, Clare and Limerick all finish on six points, with Cork’s superior scoring difference enough for them to top the table.

Clare, who came second, host Limerick in next Tuesday’s semi-final, with the winners taking on Cork on May 9.

Cork struggled in the early stages, suffering the same problems in winning puckouts as they had done against Clare the previous week. They settled though and points in quick succession from Barry Walsh and Brian Lynch had them back within one, 0-5 to 0-4, while both Zack Biggane and Barry O’Flynn had half-chances of goals, both crowded out by Limerick defenders.

Barry Walsh’s third free of the evening put Cork ahead for the first time as half-time approached but Robert O’Farrell won the resultant puckout and landed his third Limerick point to make it 0-9 each before Darren Collopy’s free sent the Shannonsiders in at the break with a narrow advantage.

On the restart, Barry Walsh and Lynch put Cork in front while O’Flynn had a goal chance that hit the side-netting. Immediately after that, Ferland netted for Limerick but Conor McCarthy and Biggane ensured Cork got on top again and they never trailed after that.

Not even the injury-enforced departure of goalkeeper Oisín Walsh could knock Cork out of their stride and sub Ronan Dooley made it 0-17 to 1-13 with his first touch before Barry Walsh landed a huge free from the left flank, close to halfway.

Though Collopy did bring Limerick back to within one, Cork had the stronger finish.

Scorers for Limerick: D Collopy 0-6 (0-5f), D Ferland 1-1, T Boddy, R O’Farrell 0-3 each, P Kearney 0-1.

Cork: Barry Walsh 0-9 (0-8f), B Lynch, Z Biggane, F O’Brien 0-2 each, Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers), J O’Leary, B O’Flynn, R Dooley, J Casey 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: J Fitzgerald; J O’Keeffe, C Bickford, S Morrissey; J Cosgrave, S Casey, D Gleeson; D Lyons, M Fitzgerald; R O’Farrell, D Ferland, T Boddy; H Flanagan, P Kearney, D Collopy.

Subs: C Hayes for Kearney (49), M Leo for Lyons (55), C Barrett for Ferland (58), O Holmes for Boddy (60).

CORK: O Walsh; O O’Callaghan, D McCarthy, C Cronin; C O’Callaghan, Ben Walsh, D O’Leary; J O’Leary, Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers); J Murphy, Z Biggane, Barry Walsh; B Lynch, B O’Flynn, F O’Brien.

Subs: S O’Callaghan for O O’Callaghan (11, injured), J Casey for F O’Brien (43), F Murphy for O Walsh (46, injured), R Dooley for Murphy (53), J Galvin for Ben Walsh (60).

Referee: J Mullins (Clare).