CORK'S Conor Hourihane has been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Season.

The midfielder was named for his contributions to Derby County, which have helped them push for promotion to the Championship after just one season in the third tier of the English football pyramid.

Hourihane has scored seven goals in 39 appearances for The Rams.

This has kept them in the top half of the League One table; and now they are hoping to clinch a play-off spot with just two games left to play.

Peterborough United F.C are right behind them and they trail Derby by just two points. The Rams do have a better goal difference as they have conceded just 44 goals all season.

Hourihane also helped Derby reach the Third Round of the EFL Cup by beating Mansfield Town and West Bromwich Albion.

They were rewarded with a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool and they held Jurgen Klopp's team to a 0-0 draw before losing on penalties last November.

They also got to the fourth round of the FA Cup by knocking out Torquay United, Newport County, and Barnsley. Derby's run came to an end against West Ham, who beat them 2-0 at Pride Park Stadium.

Their season is defined by league positioning, and Hourihane has been an important part of their resurgence.

Derby were relegated at the end of the 2021/22 during a storm of financial issues that led to them getting a 12-point deduction early in the season as they were in administration.

They were given a further nine-point deduction for breaching EFL accounting rules that November, and they went down last April.

The midfielder, who started out with Bandon AFC, went to Pride Park Stadium last summer and signed a two year deal.

That followed a tour of duty England, a journey that began with Sunderland and Ipswich Town. His breakthrough was with Plymouth Argyle and he went from there to Barnsley, and he became a fan favourite at Oakwell.

He helped them win the EFL Trophy by beating Oxford United in the final in 2016 and promotion to the Championship.

Hourihane is best known for his stint with Aston Villa between 2016 and 2022. They gained promotion to the Premier League by beating Derby 2-1 and they got to the 2020 EFL Cup final and played Manchester City, who won 2-1 at Wembley Stadium.

He was an important component in a group that knocked out Crew Alexandra, Brighton & Hove Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool and Leicester City.

Deby is a different challenge to the midfielder and he was rewarded for his work by getting named in Sky Bet League One Team of the Season.