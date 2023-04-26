Jamie Murphy wins Mooney Cup for Doolan's Cow in extra time cracker with UCC United

Doolan’s Cow 2 UCC United 1 (after extra time)

DOOLAN’S COW retained the Mooney Cup following a thrilling extra-time win over UCC United at Turner’s Cross.

UCC, appearing in their first decider, created the first opening through the pacey Ali Ahmidat whose run and cross picked out Adam Lannon.

The striker pulled his shot wide of Eddie Scanlon before a break by James Cotter at the other end led to his cross beings touched off the toe of Jamie Murphy by Kevin Foley.

Messina and Montgomery were next to threaten for United before Murphy slipped two challenges only for his goal-bound shot to come back off the foot of the post.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 26th minute by Cotter who flicked on Aaron Hennessy’s corner past a host of defenders at the near post.

UCC were dominant in the early stages of the second half and deservedly equalised in the 67th minute through the wily Eric Montgomery whose neat control and devastating strike left Scanlon stranded.

With both teams pushing for the winner, extra time was needed before the irrepressible Jamie Murphy popped up with the winner in added time in the first period, his swerving shot spilling out of the reach of the unfortunate Galvin who was one of the stars for the College on the day.

DOOLAN’S: Scanlon: Buckley, Ian McCarthy; Harris, Keegan; Stephen McCarthy (O’Leary), Hennessy, O’Donoghue; O’Reilly (c, (Keith McCarthy), Cotter, Murphy.

UCC: Galvin: Ellis, Foley; Messina (c), Normoyle; Gunnigle, El Shouky, Dumlupinar; Montgomery, Lannon (Pinel), Ahmidat (O’Hanlon) (Zahorodniuk).

Referee: Mossie Coughlan. Assistants: Sumate Virak and Bryan Forde. Fourth Official: Denis Cronin.

Sports Gear Direct First Division:

Arc Rovers 4 Suro Cars 1:

Arc Rovers continue to set the pace after their must-win tussle with Suro Cars. Despite conceding an early Ciarán O’Regan opener, Dean Cummins, with two, and Gavin McCarthy swept Rovers into a 3-1 half-time lead. McCarthy grabbed his second on the hour to secure a vital win. for the home side.

Trend Micro 1 Longboats 3:

Third-placed Longboats remain in contention after accounting for Trend Micro with goals from Sean Nagle, Liam Cashman and John McCarthy.

Andy Sull’s Hair 4 The Glue Pot Passage 1:

ASH bounced back from their mid-week defeat to Cork Hospitals by moving up to second courtesy of a fine hat-trick from the division’s top-scorer Scott McCarthy and Corey Ryan. Chris Hosford had earlier given the visitors the lead.

Curry House Hungry Tigers 1 Jason O’Neill Electrical 4:

JONE were impressive winners over the Tigers with the in-form Eoin Duke netting twice along with Diarmuid Kenneally and Darren McCarthy. Adi Kanymet replied with a consolation for Curry House.

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 2 HBC Redemption Rovers 2:

Dripsey’s recent run of good continued with a draw against HBC. After Aaron Hosford (pen.) and David O’Sullivan had put Rovers two up, Cormac Keane and Kian Walerowski equalised for the hosts.

Co Council 3 Cork Hospitals 5:

Cork Hospitals overcame Council for the second time this season with goals from Kelvin Lynch, Jamie O’Neill, Red Geaney, Dan Coffey and an own goal outscoring the three from Brian Byrd (2) and Rob Susek.

SCS Crookstown Utd 5 Telus International 1:

Crookstown scored five for the second time in a week but this time ended up winning despite going one down with man-of-the-match Laurence Asling netting a hat-trick, sub Gearoid Grainger scoring within a minute of coming on and Stephen O’Donoghue also among the goals.

Mid-week:

In League 1, Crookstown and ASH shared twelve goals with the visitors coming out on top, 7-5. ASH raced into a four-goal lead by the 39th minute through Corey Ryan, Scott McCarthy, Conor Hickey and Josh McAuliffe.

After Tomás Óg Twohig and Laurence Asling netted either side of half-time for the hosts, three goals in eight minutes from Hickey, David O’Neill and Derek Morrissey stretched the lead to 7-2 only for James Kelleher (2) and Kevin Barrett to complete the scoring for United.

Elsewhere, goals from Luke O’Sullivan and Dean Farrissey earned Carrigaline Town a win over JONE while Co Council saw off Telus 3-2 with goals from Cian Sweeney, Jordan Hughes and Ross Daly. Crookstown were back in the fray again on Thursday night, this time losing 5-0 to a rampant Longboats whose scorers included Ray Murphy (2), Sean Nagle, John McCarthy and Liam Cashman.

Cork Hospitals prevented ASH from going top by winning 2-1 at the Farm, Ayafne Obilana and Jamie O’Neill scoring in a fine team performance. The Weigh Inn’s recent run of good form continued with an impressive 5-1 win over The Glue Pot. Ronan Keane (2), Fionn Edwards, Kian Walerowski and an own goal were on target for Dripsey.

In the Premier, Doolan’s Cow racked up their 14th consecutive league win with goals from Jamie Murphy (3) and Dylan O’Donoghue in their 4-2 win over Satellite Taxis. UCC Utd were comfortable winners over Brew Boys with Mo El Shouky (3) and Gokhan Dumlupinar contributing the goals.

Martin Harvey Solicitors moved up to third with a 2-1 win over OBS. Ciarán Taylor and Darren O’Connor registered the goals for the winners.