Churchvilla advance to CWSSL U13 plate final with Youghal victory

Youghal 0 Churchvilla 3

CHURCHVILLA had to work hard to advance to the CWSSL U13 Plate Final as they defeated a spirited Youghal side in excellent conditions at Ardrath Park.

The visitors had the ideal start scoring after only three minutes of play when Jayla Nugent managed to get behind the Youghal defence and drove towards goal, slotting the ball past Natalia Rokicka and sending the ball into the far corner from 15 yards for the opening score of the game.

Churchvilla continued to press and kept Youghal in their own half for some time, although in the 12th minute, the home side managed to win their first corner which was duly cleared with Niamh Murray attempting to break into the Churchvilla area on a couple of occasions without much success.

Youghal were dealt a further blow in the 21st minute when a throw in the Youghal half was met by Churchvilla’s Ella Sloane who neatly passed the ball to Jayla Nugent who ran into the area and made it 2-0 to the visitors scoring from just inside the penalty area.

Youghal pressed forward with Amy Lane’s effort being covered by Mary Kate Hannon in the Churchvilla goal who made a diving save at the feet of Lane moments later as Youghal looked to get back into the game.

Youghal who hosted Churchvilla recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Youghal’s Amy Lane had another chance in the 26th minute which was again covered by Hannon before Churchvilla had two good chances from Isobel Wenham and Nugent just before the break which went wide of the mark as Churchvilla led 2-0 at the break.

Play went from end to end at the start of the second half with Youghal attempting to find their way through a solid Churchvilla defence while the visitors looked to kill off any challenge with a third goal, so for a time both teams played some excellent football with both defences holding firm with a majority of play around the centre of the field.

Churchvilla keeper Hannon did well to gather at the feet of an incoming Amy Lane from Youghal while at the other end, Youghal keeper Rokicka did well to cover Isabel Wenham’s 20 yards effort as both sets of teams were creating chances for themselves.

Chances fell to Youghal’s Amy Lane while Youghal keeper made three saves in a row from Churchvilla’s Wenham in the 56th minute, but barely a minute later Wenham managed to find the back of the net to settle the result and send Churchvilla into the Plate Final.

Best for Youghal were Amy Lane, Niamh Murray and Roisin Power while Isobel Wenham, Ella Sloane and Jayla Nugent played well for Churchvilla.

Churchvilla’s reward is a place in the Plate final against Riverstown B who had a narrow 1-0 win over Corinthians which will take place on May 7 at MTU.

YOUGHAL: Natalia Rokicka, Molly Bates, Libby Gleason, Tori Pierce, Aine O’Connor, Eirinn O’Brien, Roisin Power, Charlotte O’Driscoll, Niamh Murray, Amy Lane, Kacie Lucey, Lena Cunningham, Naoise Ni Laoire, Hannah Leahy, Vera Barrett.

CHURCHVILLA: Mary Kate Hannon, Erin Hegarty, Lily Masterson, Lily O’Dwyer, Lucy Hegarty, Isobel Wenham, Olivia Jancik, Sophie Murphy, Jayla Nugent, Ella Sloane, Aoibhean Nyan, Holly Simms, Saoirse Aherne, Elizabeth Prisshlyak, Doireann Nyan.

Referee: Bryan Forde