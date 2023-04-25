John Horgan column: Cork hurling fans left in the dark about team selection

THE most frequently posed question in advance of the first major championship game of the season is, what will be the team for Sunday?

Injuries, suspensions, maybe something else, or a late fitness test often dictate what the starting 15 will be for a game that could have a major bearing on how your championship season will work itself out.

Every county has the same issues to deal with and a team management has to just hope for the best that when the big day arrives they will have as full hand as is possible to choose from.

Over the course of the next few days here on Leeside the speculation will intensify on the 15 that will get the nod from Pat Ryan and his selectors for the visit of Waterford to Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Sunday. It's Ryan's first senior championship game in charge after a very successful innings at U20 level.

The importance of the first championship game cannot be stressed enough, all the more so when you have home advantage.

So, what is the starting 15 likely to be next Sunday?

The simple answer has to be, nobody really knows outside the management circle because on the injury front over the past couple of months the situation has not been too kind.

Key players who would have been automatic choices got no game at all time during the national league, former captain Mark Coleman being the obvious one and he will still be an absentee on Sunday.

Darragh Fitzgibbon has been in a similar situation but he did feature for Charleville last weekend in the Cork SHL.

The Rockies Alan Connolly is another who has been on the outside looking in and that remains the case while others have been severely restricted in their game time, Robbie O'Flynn, Seamie Harnedy, Patrick Horgan and team captain Sean O'Donoghue.

Cork's Shane Barrett and Oisin Salmon of Galway in action early in the league. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

In fact, it would be fair to suggest that Cork suffered more than most counties because of absenteeism for one reason or another.

Eoin Downey, one of the brightest of the newcomers and a player pencilled in by many to be on the edge of the square next Sunday is out of the equation because of a harsh one game suspension.

But that's all part and parcel of the game and the show must go on.

Cork didn't play any intercounty challenge games since they bowed out rather tamely to Kilkenny in the semi-final of the league so it's obviously been full on behind closed doors on the training pitch.

A few very worthwhile A v B games have taken place and as used to be the case with Brian Cody in Kilkenny, those games can be worth more than two or three challenge games.

And it's likely that a few big decisions regarding the championship opener will be made on the basis of what the management found out in those in-house trials.

Despite all the injury concerns and the lack of game time where others were concerned, Cork should still have a formidable presence at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

There might be still some worry that down the middle, outside of centre-back, Ciarán Joyce who is an automatic choice in the number six jersey, that there isn't the same certainty in other key positions that there used to be in the past and that's going back to the last time that Cork reigned supreme in 2004 an '05.

Getting the right blend defensively, in the middle of the field and offensively will be crucial. There is plenty of competition for starting places and some of the new players that were introduced during the league had very good moments, the absent Eoin Downey, Tommy O'Connell, Brian Roche and Padraig Power to name just four.

Patrick Collins will again be the last line of defence and in front of him, Niall O'Leary will be one of the three full-backs. Sean O'Donoghue would be a definite but injury may rule him out. Damien Cahalane will be starting but in what position, will he be at number three or be further out at left half-back?

Ger Millerick has suffered more than most in the injury stakes but if he has a clean bill of health he's a very strong contender to line out at corner-back. Tommy O'Connell must be very close to making his championship debut in the half-back line alongside Joyce while Robert Downey will feature in one of the defensive lines.

Darragh Fitzgibbon is very likely to start in one of the midfield positions but he is the type of player that would be equally at home at centre-forward.

Luke Meade's experience will be considered too and Brian Roche is in the frame too.

There are surely a number of certainties in the attacking sextet, Robbie O'Flynn, Patrick Horgan, Shane Kingston and Harnedy which will provide plenty of experience in front of goal.

The Blarney duo of Shane Barrett and Padraig Power have to be in the equation too and the likelihood is that one if not both of them will get the nod.

Conor Lehane is obviously very much in the thoughts too and he is likely to feature at some stage on Sunday. Deccie Dalton and Conor Cahalane must be at the forefront of the selectors' thinking when they put pen to paper, so too will Jack O'Connor and Sean Twomey.

We saw what Alan Cadogan did when he was introduced against Galway last season and his experience is likely to see him get game time too.

Again some of the big decisions that will be made will have been based on what transpired on the training ground since the closure of the league.

In attack, there are plenty of candidates vying for places outside of the aforementioned O'Flynn, Horgan, Harnedy and Kingston and choosing two from as many as six or more makes the selection process very interesting.

The management at this stage have probably settled on their starting 15 but the rest of us must wait until later in the week allowing the big debate to continue.