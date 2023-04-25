Authority of Northern Hunt proves his class with a big win at the Kerry Pike draghunt

THE champion is certainly back as Authority of Northern Hunt romped to an impressive win in the Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers Senior draghunt at Tower on Sunday.

Over the years the hist club have always hosted successful meetings with one guarantee that all hounds will race on good open terrain with electric fencing switched off.

When the hounds came into view the winner had led the chasing back and in the style of a champion he dashed across the tape ten lengths ahead of the Aaron Freyne trained consistent bitch Jamie’s Gem.

The Barry O’Sullivan Shanakiel Harriers trained Mossgrove Daisy has showed glimpses of her best form this season and on this occasion, she snatched third ticket.

Thomas and Chloe Murray of Shanakiel Harriers will be pleased with the performance of Time Will Tell in fourth with Not Now Zola picking up fifth place in his debut run in this grade.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning trainer once again praised his prize asset.

Damien and Dave Kidney and family with Samantha’s Rose winner of the Kerry Pike/Fair Harriers Puppy draghunt at Tower.

O’Callaghan said: “Last year my hound picked up an injury in this draghunt but 12 months later he showed he is almost back to his best following a recent foot injury.”

In the Senior Maiden draghunt the Dave and Damien Kidney trained Samantha’s Rose notched up her third win of the season as he came home unchallenged and is now only a win away from mixing it with the big guns in the Senior grade.

The winner showed her class crossing the tape ahead of the Sean and John O’Sullivan trained of Griffin United.

Shanakiel Harriers trainers Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins are figuring well in the tickets and on this occasion, Naoi filled third place.

Indeed, it was a good race for the Shanakiel club as they also filled the remaining three tickets with Tiger’s Boy, Rock on Boy and Speculate.

In the Puppy draghunt held at the same venue there was a return to form for championship leader Ashcroft of Northern Hunt as he crossed the tape ahead of the fast- finishing Slievemish Bounce of Clogheen.

Trained by John O’Callaghan Ashcroft has produced many top class displays this season and the son of current joint Senior champion Authority is certainly showing similar attributes of his father and a cut from the same cloth.

O’Callaghan: “It was a solid performance as I am told he was prominent for the majority of the draghunt and to get another win under his belt was probably just reward for his effort on the day.”

The Wiliam Freyne and Ryan Duffy Clogheen trained Charlie Chaplin ran another cracking race and was unlucky to swerve on the finish before finishing a close up third.

Michael Crowley has given many years of loyal service to the sport and his charge Knocks Boy ran a season best to snatch fourth ticket ahead of Samantha’s Show and Hannah Banana.

Results:

Tower Senior:

1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Jamie's Gem (Clogheen); 3. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Time Will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Not Now Zola (Clogheen); 6. Wolfe Tone Lass (Northern Hunt).

Senior Maiden:

1. Samantha’s Rose (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 2. Sean T (Griffin United); 3. Naoi (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Tiger’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Rock on Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Speculate (Shanakiel Harriers).

Puppy:

1. Ashcroft (Northern Hunt); 2. Slievemish Bounce (Clogheen); 3. Charlie Chaplin (Clogheen); 4. Knocks Boy (Griffin United); 5. Samantha’s Show (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Hannah Banana (Mayfield).